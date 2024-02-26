(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa announced Monday that it purchased 4,500 shares in the period from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR3.4911 for a total consideration of EUR15,710.00.

As a result of these transactions, Bifire owns 238,500 of its own shares, representing approximately 1.4 percent of the share capital.

Bifire's stock closed Monday at par at EUR3.46 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.