November 27, 2023 at 03:00 am EST

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa announced Sunday that it bought back 7,500 shares in the period from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24.

The shares were bought back at a weighted average unit price of EUR2.884 for a total value of EUR21,629.95.

As a result of these transactions, Bifire holds 136,500 of its own shares, representing approximately 0.8 percent of the share capital.

Bifire's stock closed down 0.7 percent at EUR2.82 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

