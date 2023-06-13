Advanced search
    FIRE   IT0005495335

BIFIRE S.P.A.

(FIRE)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  06:23:19 2023-06-13 am EDT
3.640 EUR   +0.55%
08:56aBifire continues with share buybacks
AN
06/06Europeans down; Istat forecasts GDP to rise
AN
06/06European stock exchanges down before construction data
AN
Bifire continues with share buybacks

06/13/2023 | 08:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa reported that it bought back 10,000 shares in the period between June 1 and June 9, 2023.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average unit price of EUR3.6070 for a total consideration of EUR36,070.00.

As a result of these transactions, Bifire holds, as of June 9, 2023, a total of 51,000 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.3 percent of the share capital.

Bifire trades in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR3.64 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 42,3 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net income 2023 4,90 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
Net cash 2023 1,00 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 62,8 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 100%
Chart BIFIRE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BIFIRE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIFIRE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,62 €
Average target price 4,45 €
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Abbo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Porro Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alfredo Varini Director-Research & Development
Domenico Paolo Zaccone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIFIRE S.P.A.43.08%68
BALL CORPORATION4.22%16 765
AMCOR PLC-15.79%14 396
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-10.21%13 380
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.3.84%10 172
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.8.80%8 367
