Bifire continues with share buybacks

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa reported that it bought back 10,000 shares in the period between June 1 and June 9, 2023.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average unit price of EUR3.6070 for a total consideration of EUR36,070.00.

As a result of these transactions, Bifire holds, as of June 9, 2023, a total of 51,000 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.3 percent of the share capital.

Bifire trades in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR3.64 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

