(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa reported that it bought back 11,500 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 11 and 15.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR3.23 per share, for a total value of EUR31,114.25.

As of today, the company holds 161,000 treasury shares, or 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Bifire on Monday closed in the green by 1.8 percent at EUR3.34 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.