January 08, 2024 at 09:58 am EST

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa reported that it purchased 10,000 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.4750, for a total value of EUR34,750.00.

As of today, the company holds 192,500 treasury shares, representing 1.1 percent of its share capital.

Bifire's stock is down 0.6 percent at EUR3.52 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

