(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa reported that it purchased 13,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 26 and March 1.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.4738, for a total value of EUR45,160.00.

As of today, the company holds 251,500 treasury shares, representing 1.4 percent of its share capital.

Bifire's stock gives up 2.3 percent to EUR3.40 per share.

