Bifire purchased 12,500 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa announced Friday that it had purchased 12,500 of its own ordinary shares between March 20 and March 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.0796, for a total countervalue of just over EUR38,945.00.

As of today, the company holds 165,500 treasury shares, or 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Bifire closed, Friday, in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR3.12 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

