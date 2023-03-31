Bifire purchased 13,500 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa announced Friday that it had purchased 13,500 of its own ordinary shares between March 27 and March 31.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR3.10 per share, for a total consideration of EUR41,807.50.

To date, the company holds 179,000 treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Bifire's stock closed Friday up 1.6 percent at EUR3.09 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

