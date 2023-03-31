Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BIFIRE S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIRE   IT0005495335

BIFIRE S.P.A.

(FIRE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-31 am EDT
3.090 EUR   +1.64%
02:02pBifire purchased 13,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/27Bifire grows by double digits in 2022, revenues increase by 46%
AN
03/24Bifire purchased 12,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bifire purchased 13,500 shares of its own common stock

03/31/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa announced Friday that it had purchased 13,500 of its own ordinary shares between March 27 and March 31.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR3.10 per share, for a total consideration of EUR41,807.50.

To date, the company holds 179,000 treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Bifire's stock closed Friday up 1.6 percent at EUR3.09 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about BIFIRE S.P.A.
02:02pBifire purchased 13,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/27Bifire grows by double digits in 2022, revenues increase by 46%
AN
03/24Bifire purchased 12,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/17Bifire purchased 12,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/06Bifire purchased 5,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/03ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Neosperience tops; goes dow..
AN
03/03Mib on 27,700; buying on Inwit after accounts
AN
03/01European stock exchanges expected in green by futures
AN
02/28Milan lone bullish; selling on Monte Paschi
AN
02/24Bifire purchased 9,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 40,1 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net income 2022 5,05 M 5,51 M 5,51 M
Net cash 2022 3,67 M 4,00 M 4,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52,9 M 57,5 M 57,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart BIFIRE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BIFIRE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIFIRE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,04 €
Average target price 4,70 €
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Abbo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Porro Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alfredo Varini Director-Research & Development
Domenico Paolo Zaccone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIFIRE S.P.A.20.16%58
BALL CORPORATION6.14%17 065
AMCOR PLC-6.47%16 220
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-4.32%14 126
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-0.85%9 713
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.14.45%8 665
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer