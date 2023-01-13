Bifire purchased 15,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa announced Friday that it had purchased 15,000 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13.

The shares were taken over at an average price per unit of EUR2.6526, for a total countervalue of just over EUR39,790.00

As of today, the company holds 89,000 treasury shares, or 0.5 percent of its share capital.

Bifire closed in the green on Friday, up 0.9 percent at EUR2.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

