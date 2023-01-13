Advanced search
    FIRE   IT0005495335

BIFIRE S.P.A.

(FIRE)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:25 2023-01-13 am EST
2.700 EUR   +0.93%
01:36pBifire purchased 15,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
01/09Futures up; China reopening pushes stocks up
AN
01/06Europeans in the green, Saipem bullish on the Mib.
AN
Bifire purchased 15,000 shares of its own common stock

01/13/2023 | 01:36pm EST
(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa announced Friday that it had purchased 15,000 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13.

The shares were taken over at an average price per unit of EUR2.6526, for a total countervalue of just over EUR39,790.00

As of today, the company holds 89,000 treasury shares, or 0.5 percent of its share capital.

Bifire closed in the green on Friday, up 0.9 percent at EUR2.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 39,0 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
Net income 2022 5,10 M 5,52 M 5,52 M
Net cash 2022 5,40 M 5,84 M 5,84 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,7 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart BIFIRE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BIFIRE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIFIRE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,68 €
Average target price 4,50 €
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Abbo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Porro Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alfredo Varini Director-Research & Development
Domenico Paolo Zaccone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIFIRE S.P.A.5.73%50
BALL CORPORATION11.75%17 941
AMCOR PLC2.43%17 812
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION6.40%15 625
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.5.24%10 267
SEALED AIR CORPORATION8.20%7 903