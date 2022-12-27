Bifire purchased 16,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa reported that it purchased 16,000 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.34 or so, for a total countervalue of just over EUR37,000.

To date, the company holds 39,000 of its own shares, or 0.2 percent of its share capital.

Bifire's stock closed, Tuesday, in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR2.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

