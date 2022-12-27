Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BIFIRE S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIRE   IT0005495335

BIFIRE S.P.A.

(FIRE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-27 am EST
2.405 EUR   +1.26%
12:32pBifire purchased 16,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
10/17Bifire S P A : ✓ 17.10.2022 - Presentazione 1H 2022
PU
05/31Bifire S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €10.00075 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bifire purchased 16,000 shares of its own common stock

12/27/2022 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa reported that it purchased 16,000 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.34 or so, for a total countervalue of just over EUR37,000.

To date, the company holds 39,000 of its own shares, or 0.2 percent of its share capital.

Bifire's stock closed, Tuesday, in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR2.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about BIFIRE S.P.A.
12:32pBifire purchased 16,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
10/17Bifire S P A : ✓ 17.10.2022 - Presentazione 1H 2022
PU
05/31Bifire S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €10.00075 million.
CI
05/24Bifire S.p.A. has filed an IPO in the amount of €10.00075 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 39,0 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net income 2022 5,10 M 5,42 M 5,42 M
Net cash 2022 5,40 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,4 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart BIFIRE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BIFIRE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIFIRE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,38 €
Average target price 4,50 €
Spread / Average Target 89,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Abbo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Porro Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alfredo Varini Director-Research & Development
Domenico Paolo Zaccone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIFIRE S.P.A.0.00%44
AMCOR PLC0.42%17 646
BALL CORPORATION-46.37%16 208
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-16.37%14 664
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-25.35%9 799
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-13.96%7 595