Bifire purchased 17,500 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa reported Thursday that it purchased 17,500 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

The shares were taken over at an average price per unit of EUR2.6234, for a total countervalue of just over EUR45,909.90.

As of today, the company holds 74,000 treasury shares, or 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Bifire's stock closed, Thursday, in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR2.65 per share.

