  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BIFIRE S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIRE   IT0005495335

BIFIRE S.P.A.

(FIRE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:02 2023-01-27 am EST
2.860 EUR   +0.88%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Bifire purchased 7,500 shares of its own common stock

01/27/2023 | 01:06pm EST
(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa reported on Friday that it bought back 7,500 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 23 and Jan. 27.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.8180, for a total countervalue of just over EUR21,135.00.

As of today, the company holds 104,000 treasury shares, or 0.6 percent of its share capital.

Bifire closed in the green on Friday, up 1.1 percent at EUR2.86 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 39,0 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net income 2022 5,10 M 5,53 M 5,53 M
Net cash 2022 5,40 M 5,86 M 5,86 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,5 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart BIFIRE S.P.A.
BIFIRE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BIFIRE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,84 €
Average target price 4,50 €
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Abbo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Porro Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alfredo Varini Director-Research & Development
Domenico Paolo Zaccone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIFIRE S.P.A.12.06%54
BALL CORPORATION11.52%17 903
AMCOR PLC-0.67%17 271
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION2.26%15 234
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.7.98%10 534
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.8.13%8 285