Bifire purchased 7,500 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa reported on Friday that it bought back 7,500 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 23 and Jan. 27.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.8180, for a total countervalue of just over EUR21,135.00.

As of today, the company holds 104,000 treasury shares, or 0.6 percent of its share capital.

Bifire closed in the green on Friday, up 1.1 percent at EUR2.86 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

