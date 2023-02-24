Bifire purchased 9,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa reported on Friday that it bought back 9,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.9122, for a total countervalue of just over EUR26,210.00.

As of today, the company holds 135,000 treasury shares, or 0.8 percent of its share capital.

Bifire closed, Friday, in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR2.96 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.