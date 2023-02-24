Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BIFIRE S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIRE   IT0005495335

BIFIRE S.P.A.

(FIRE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:44 2023-02-24 am EST
2.940 EUR   +1.03%
01:54pBifire purchased 9,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/17Bifire purchased 9,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/10Bifire updates on the status of its buyback program
AN
Summary 
Summary

Bifire purchased 9,000 shares of its own common stock

02/24/2023 | 01:54pm EST
(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa reported on Friday that it bought back 9,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.9122, for a total countervalue of just over EUR26,210.00.

As of today, the company holds 135,000 treasury shares, or 0.8 percent of its share capital.

Bifire closed, Friday, in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR2.96 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

