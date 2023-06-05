Advanced search
    FIRE   IT0005495335

BIFIRE S.P.A.

(FIRE)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-05 am EDT
3.580 EUR   -1.10%
Bifire, specialist operator assignment to Intesa San Paolo IMI SIM.

06/05/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa announced Monday that it has given the specialist operator assignment to Intesa San Paolo IMI SIM Spa, which will be operational as of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

As of Aug. 18, 2023, therefore, the charge of specialist operator in charge of MIT SIM ceases.

Bifire on Monday closed 0.6 percent in the red at EUR3.60 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 42,3 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
Net income 2023 4,90 M 5,25 M 5,25 M
Net cash 2023 1,00 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 62,8 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends BIFIRE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,62 €
Average target price 4,45 €
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Abbo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Porro Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alfredo Varini Director-Research & Development
Domenico Paolo Zaccone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIFIRE S.P.A.43.08%67
BALL CORPORATION6.45%17 124
AMCOR PLC-16.29%14 443
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-8.11%13 428
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-2.24%9 577
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.9.23%8 339
