Bifire, specialist operator assignment to Intesa San Paolo IMI SIM.

(Alliance News) - Bifire Spa announced Monday that it has given the specialist operator assignment to Intesa San Paolo IMI SIM Spa, which will be operational as of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

As of Aug. 18, 2023, therefore, the charge of specialist operator in charge of MIT SIM ceases.

Bifire on Monday closed 0.6 percent in the red at EUR3.60 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

