Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGFV   US08915P1012

BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION

(BGFV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:25 2022-06-21 pm EDT
11.54 USD   -2.29%
06/21BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION(NASDAQGS : BGFV) dropped from S&P Retail Select Industry Index
CI
06/13BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Big 5 Sporting Goods : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

06/21/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Landgreen Ian R
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-06-17 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS Corp [BGFV]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION , 2525 EAST EL SEGUNDO BLVD
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
SVP and General Counsel /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-06-17
(Street)
EL SEGUNDO CA 90245
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Landgreen Ian R
C/O BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION
2525 EAST EL SEGUNDO BLVD
EL SEGUNDO, CA90245

SVP and General Counsel
Signatures
IAN LANDGREEN 2022-06-21
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The stock options vest in four equal annual installments, commencing on March 1, 2019 (the first anniversary of the grant date).
(2) The stock options vest in four equal annual installments, commencing on March 1, 2020 (the first anniversary of the grant date).
(3) The stock options vest in four equal annual installments, commencing on February 28, 2021 (the first anniversary of the grant date).
(4) The stock options vest in four equal annual installments, commencing on May 27, 2023 (the first anniversary of the grant date).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 18:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION
06/21BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION(NAS : BGFV) dropped from S&P Retail Select Industry Index
CI
06/13BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matte..
AQ
05/31BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/04Tranche Update on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on A..
CI
05/04Tranche Update on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on M..
CI
05/03TRANSCRIPT : Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/03BIG 5 : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Earnings Flash (BGFV) BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $242M, vs. Stre..
MT
05/03Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 085 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,47%
Capitalization 259 M 259 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,81 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 94,8%
Managers and Directors
Steven G. Miller Executive Vice President
Barry D. Emerson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Michael J. Shinagawa Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-MIS
Shane O. Starr Senior Vice President-Operations
Jennifer Holden Dunbar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION-37.87%259
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-35.79%5 945
FRASERS GROUP PLC-18.87%3 538
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-35.14%1 840
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-32.83%1 318
KMD BRANDS LIMITED-26.32%499