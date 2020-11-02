Big Lots : Honors Veterans by Launching 'Always On' Discount

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today announced the introduction of a year-round 10% discount for active military personnel and veterans who are members of the company's Big Rewards program.

"We all owe a great debt of gratitude to our service men and women," said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots CEO, and Army Veteran. "We are pleased to have this opportunity to show our support in a very practical way."

Big Lots is committed to supporting veterans and their families through its partnership with the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, the nation's only museum dedicated to telling the stories of veterans from all branches of the military.

Over the last two years, the Big Lots Foundation has donated $2.5 million to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, and this year added a point-of-sale campaign raising an additional $1.4 million through the generosity of the company's customers. Money raised through this campaign helps the museum sustain its work to connect, support and impact the lives of Gold Star families, as well as veterans and their families.

The new "Always On" discount for active military and veterans is available to all Big Rewards members year-round online and at all Big Lots stores nationwide starting Nov. 1.

