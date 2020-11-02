Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Big Lots, Inc.    BIG

BIG LOTS, INC.

(BIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Big Lots : Honors Veterans by Launching 'Always On' Discount

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 12:02pm EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today announced the introduction of a year-round 10% discount for active military personnel and veterans who are members of the company's Big Rewards program.

"We all owe a great debt of gratitude to our service men and women," said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots CEO, and Army Veteran. "We are pleased to have this opportunity to show our support in a very practical way."

Big Lots is committed to supporting veterans and their families through its partnership with the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, the nation's only museum dedicated to telling the stories of veterans from all branches of the military.

Over the last two years, the Big Lots Foundation has donated $2.5 million to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, and this year added a point-of-sale campaign raising an additional $1.4 million through the generosity of the company's customers. Money raised through this campaign helps the museum sustain its work to connect, support and impact the lives of Gold Star families, as well as veterans and their families.

The new "Always On" discount for active military and veterans is available to all Big Rewards members year-round online and at all Big Lots stores nationwide starting Nov. 1.

About Big Lots, Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer operating over 1,400 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class e-commerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and, now, PICKUP with same-day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, Electronics and Toys & Accessories. Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through surprise and delight, being a "best place to work" culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, as well as doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com.

Media Contact
biglots@bellecommunication.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-lots-honors-veterans-by-launching-always-on-discount-301165010.html

SOURCE Big Lots

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIG LOTS, INC.
12:02pBIG LOTS : Honors Veterans by Launching 'Always On' Discount
PR
10/30BIG LOTS : Raises $3.5 Million In Support of On Our Sleeves®, the Movement to Tr..
PU
10/29BIG LOTS : Raises $3.5 Million In Support of On Our Sleeves®, the Movement to Tr..
PR
10/22BIG LOTS : Expands Gift Card Offerings with Online Program Ahead of Holidays
PR
10/06BIG LOTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01BIG LOTS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/29BIG LOTS : Provides Business Update
PR
09/28BIG LOTS : Dorman Announces the Appointment of Lisa Bachmann to Its Board of Dir..
AQ
09/21BIG LOTS : Engages Customers with On Our Sleeves® Movement; Supports Nationwide ..
PR
09/10BIG LOTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group