Big Lots Named #1 in Total Retail's 2020 Top Omnichannel Retailers Report

Company recognized for innovation and expansion of omnichannel offerings

COLUMBUS, Ohio-Nov. 10, 2020 - Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) was named #1 in Total Retail's 2020 Top Omnichannel Retailers Report.The company was recognized for their omnichannel capabilities, including a number of recent customer service innovations in both brick-and-mortar stores and online. Criteria included the ability to buy online and pick up in-store, search and shop for in-store products online, seamless returns and loyalty programs. The list reveals the retailers and brands at the forefront of delivering seamless cross-channel shopping experiences that serve customers in multiple ways, often in the same purchase journey.

"Quickly adapting our approach and meeting our customers' evolving needs has been critical to our success," Bruce Thorn, Big Lots CEO, said. "We're so proud of this accomplishment and promise to keep providing the best shopping experience possible for our customers."

During the past 18 months, Big Lots has evolved and elevated their customer experience, providing multiple, easy ways to shop nearly every available item. In 2019, the retailer introduced Buy Online Pickup In-Store in all 1,400 stores, and in 2020, introduced curbside pickup, as well as same day delivery in partnership with Instacart. In July, Big Lots launched same-day ship-to-store from biglots.com with PICKUP, allowing customers to order any item available at their local Big Lots store via biglots.com - delivering small and large items, from decorative accessories and snacks to furniture and mattresses - all within the same day.

The company is also launching ship-from-store capabilities across select stores, allowing for faster order fulfillment on thousands of items. For a cohesive experience online and in-store, they have integrated web and store capabilities to allow for seamless returns, pricing consistency and order visibility across channels.

"The Big Lots team is committed to meeting and exceeding customer needs with convenient, customized and fun shopping experiences," said Erica Fortune, Big Lots vice president of e- commerce. "We continue to innovate across platforms, executing an omnichannel approach that provides our customers easy access to all the products they need where, when and how they want them."

The company's second quarter was record-breaking, with comparable sales increasing 31.3%, driven in part by ongoing omnichannel investments in its e-commerce and digital platforms. Big Lots is carrying this momentum into Q4, actively engaging customer feedback to drive enhancements and capabilities. The company is focused on building out personalized content and scalable infrastructures across all omnichannel touchpoints, including web, in-store, logistics and customer care. Taking a mobile-first approach, the brand will continue to prioritize the website's speed and efficiency for a convenient online shopping experience.

