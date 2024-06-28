Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Big Red Mining Corp. (CSE: RED) (FSE: K8J) (the "Company" or "Big Red") announces a private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 Common Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$1,000,000.

The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and development activities and general working capital.

About Big Red Mining Corp.

Big Red holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake Copper Project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada. The Property is Located approximately 100 km from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. The Property surrounds and covers Extensions of the Past producing Jentina Mine. The Property comprises 131 claims totaling 6,500 Acres (26 Square kilometers). Big Red's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Big Red's mission is to conduct future drilling campaigns on the Dobie Lake copper property to maximize its minable resource potential.

