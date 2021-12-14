Big Ridge Gold : Report on voting results
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP.
ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
HELD ON DECEMBER 14, 2021
REPORT ON PROXIES
NUMBER OF SHARES
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
MOTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
WITHHELD/
INSIDERS
NON VOTE
FOR
AGAINST
WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN
ABSTAIN
Number of Directors
37,451,069
21,086
0
1,738,491
99.94%
0.06%
0.00%
Nicholas Tintor
37,466,707
0
5,448
1,738,491
99.99%
0.00%
0.01%
Michael Bandrowski
37,466,707
0
5,448
1,738,491
99.99%
0.00%
0.01%
William Williams
37,449,869
0
22,286
1,738,491
99.94%
0.00%
0.06%
Richard Mazur
36,766,707
0
705,448
1,738,491
98.12%
0.00%
1.88%
Kenneth Engquist
37,463,007
0
9,148
1,738,491
99.98%
0.00%
0.02%
Kristina Bates
37,463,055
0
9,100
1,738,491
99.98%
0.00%
0.02%
Appointment of Auditors
39,209,246
0
1,400
0
100.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Approval of Amended and Restated Share Option Plan
31,975,036 *
1,728,744
0
3,768,375
1,738,491
94.87%
5.13%
0.00%
Approval of Restricted Share Unit Plan
31,958,084 *
1,745,696
0
3,768,375
1,738,491
94.82%
5.18%
0.00%
* Excluding 3,768,375 shares held by Insiders
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS VOTED BY PROXY:
76
TOTAL SHARES ISSUED & OUTSTANDING:
106,826,118
TOTAL SHARES VOTED:
39,210,646
BERNADETTE VILLARICA
TOTAL % OF SHARES VOTED:
36.71%
SCRUTINEER
Disclaimer
Big Ridge Gold Corp. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 18:27:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP.
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-0,91 M
-0,71 M
-0,71 M
Net cash 2021
8,83 M
6,87 M
6,87 M
P/E ratio 2021
-19,5x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
30,2 M
23,5 M
23,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
87,1%
Chart BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.