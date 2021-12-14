Log in
    BRAU   CA08949R1073

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP.

(BRAU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/14 01:13:32 pm
0.245 CAD   -12.50%
01:28pBIG RIDGE GOLD : Report on voting results
PU
12/09BIG RIDGE GOLD : Provides Update on AGM
PU
11/25BIG RIDGE GOLD : CEO certification of interim filings
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Big Ridge Gold : Report on voting results

12/14/2021 | 01:28pm EST
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HELD ON DECEMBER 14, 2021

REPORT ON PROXIES

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

MOTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD/

INSIDERS

NON VOTE

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN

ABSTAIN

Number of Directors

37,451,069

21,086

0

1,738,491

99.94%

0.06%

0.00%

Nicholas Tintor

37,466,707

0

5,448

1,738,491

99.99%

0.00%

0.01%

Michael Bandrowski

37,466,707

0

5,448

1,738,491

99.99%

0.00%

0.01%

William Williams

37,449,869

0

22,286

1,738,491

99.94%

0.00%

0.06%

Richard Mazur

36,766,707

0

705,448

1,738,491

98.12%

0.00%

1.88%

Kenneth Engquist

37,463,007

0

9,148

1,738,491

99.98%

0.00%

0.02%

Kristina Bates

37,463,055

0

9,100

1,738,491

99.98%

0.00%

0.02%

Appointment of Auditors

39,209,246

0

1,400

0

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Approval of Amended and Restated Share Option Plan

31,975,036 *

1,728,744

0

3,768,375

1,738,491

94.87%

5.13%

0.00%

Approval of Restricted Share Unit Plan

31,958,084 *

1,745,696

0

3,768,375

1,738,491

94.82%

5.18%

0.00%

* Excluding 3,768,375 shares held by Insiders

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS VOTED BY PROXY:

76

TOTAL SHARES ISSUED & OUTSTANDING:

106,826,118

TOTAL SHARES VOTED:

39,210,646

BERNADETTE VILLARICA

TOTAL % OF SHARES VOTED:

36.71%

SCRUTINEER

Disclaimer

Big Ridge Gold Corp. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 18:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
