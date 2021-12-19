Big River Industries : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BRI
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday December 20, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
BRIAC
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
433,817
17/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
72609901377
1.3
ASX issuer code
BRI
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
20/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
BRIAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
17/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
158,381
James Bindon
James Bindon
66,205
Stephen Parks
Stephen Parks
66,173
John Lorente
John Lorente
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://bigriverindustries.com.au/DownloadFile.axd?file=/Report/ComNews/20210924/02425539.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
The Big River Industries Ltd 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting contains a summary of the terms of Performance Rights granted under the Big River Industries Rights Plan.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
433,817
