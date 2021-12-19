Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Big River Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRI   AU000000BRI8

BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(BRI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Big River Industries : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BRI

12/19/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

BRIAC

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

433,817

17/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

72609901377

1.3

ASX issuer code

BRI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

BRIAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

158,381

James Bindon

James Bindon

66,205

Stephen Parks

Stephen Parks

66,173

John Lorente

John Lorente

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://bigriverindustries.com.au/DownloadFile.axd?file=/Report/ComNews/20210924/02425539.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The Big River Industries Ltd 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting contains a summary of the terms of Performance Rights granted under the Big River Industries Rights Plan.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

433,817

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Big River Industries Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES LIMITED
11/01Big River Industries Completes United Building Products Purchase; Shares Down 3%
MT
11/01Big River Industries Limited completed the acquisition of United Building Products.
CI
10/04Big River Industries Limited entered into an agreement to acquire United Building Produ..
CI
10/03BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES : to Acquire United Building Products
MT
10/01Big River Industries Limited completed the acquisition of Revolution Wood Panels Pty Lt..
CI
09/09Big River Industries Limited Announces Director Appointments, Effective from 10 Septemb..
CI
08/24Big River Industries Limited agreed to acquire Revolution Wood Panels Pty Ltd for AUD 8..
CI
08/23Big River Industries to Seek Acquisitions
CI
08/23Big River Industries Limited Announces Fully Franked Ordinary Dividend for the Six Mont..
CI
08/23Big River Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 320 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2022 10,4 M 7,41 M 7,41 M
Net Debt 2022 44,4 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 175 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Big River Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,13 AUD
Average target price 2,51 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Bernard Bindon CEO, Managing Director & Director
Stephen Thomas Parks Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Malcolm Geoffrey Jackman Non-Executive Chairman
Vicky Vasiliki Papachristos Independent Non-Executive Director
Brendan York Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES LIMITED58.96%125
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.49.27%5 132
ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP55.13%4 300
CANFOR CORPORATION28.59%2 871
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED129.68%567
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD3.67%548