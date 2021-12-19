Big River Industries : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BRI

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

BRIAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 158,381 James Bindon James Bindon 66,205 Stephen Parks Stephen Parks 66,173 John Lorente John Lorente

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://bigriverindustries.com.au/DownloadFile.axd?file=/Report/ComNews/20210924/02425539.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The Big River Industries Ltd 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting contains a summary of the terms of Performance Rights granted under the Big River Industries Rights Plan.