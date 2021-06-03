Log in
Big Screen Entertainment Group Making Big Moves Forward

06/03/2021
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is ramping up development and production.

The Los Angeles-based company is set for an income boost from its successful streaming channel, Big Stream, which operates with a Hulu style advertising revenue and subscription model.

Established 18 months ago, the Roku channel and online streamer featuring hundreds of hours of content from the Big Screen library and that of its affiliates, together with original programming, has seen its audience rise 325% from a year ago.

Also bringing in money is a merchandising partnership with lifestyle and retail brand, The Princess Network, which sells elegant tiaras and other princess themed fashions for women of all ages in addition to a new line of royal pet clothing, tapping into the lucrative pet product business – an industry which as a whole had sales exceeding $100 billion in 2020. (www.theprincess.network)

Big Screen has put a string of new TV series and film projects into development including three animated movies for family audiences and recently been in production on an upcoming live action Christmas movie, Santa4Real directed by award-winning The Deka Bros.

The company’s new TV series include Avenger Field, an action show around the real-life Women Service Airforce Pilots (WASPs), Shadow Kat, a crime thriller series, Singularity Principle, based off the movie of the same name and dealing with quantum time travel, along with a CSI style crime solving show, an environment themed kids adventure series and a futuristic medical drama.

With an ever-expanding development slate and a growing creative team, BSEG is in discussions to launch a film fund to bring to the screen a string of projects created in house. Currently upper management are in talks with several investment groups regarding this film fund.

Overseeing all the recent activity is Big Screen Chief Executive Kimberley Kates who said: “The future of the company has never been more positive. The quality of our projects and the incredibly talented team of people working in the company is very exciting. We’ve used the time of Covid to regroup, to create and to develop a number of exciting IPs that I believe will propel BSEG to the next level.”

Other News:

Updated financial reports and other management reports are currently in the works to bring the company current.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact: Lorraine Lee

323.654.3400 or Big@bigscreenent.com 

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39810270-3915-4486-994a-94145f6ae391

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5030551e-d066-4fb2-b46a-b8ad2d9a036a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2352a7a0-a1b3-47cd-bd37-b56b32fcab8b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9206058a-0b61-4ae1-8df6-230d41daeae6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b29aca30-bf59-4f18-b0a7-54fb91086745


Primary Logo

Cast of Santa4Real

Elija Elerick, Hailey Perng, Linkin Bailey in Big Screen's Santa4Real - Directed by The Deka Bros - Produced by Kimberley Kate
Director and DP of Santa4Real

Behind the scenes on the set of Santa4Real with Directors Julien Deka, Benoit Deka and DP Geoff George - Produced by Kimberley Kates and Bruce Lee
Producer Kimberley Kates and the Cast of Santa4Real

Cast members Elija Elerick, Hailey Perng and Linkin Bailey on the set of Santa4Real - Directed by The Deka Bros - Producers: Kimberley Kates and Bruce Lee - A Big Screen Entertainment Group production
On the set of Santa4Real

Elija Elerick as Billy in Santa4Real - Directed by The Deka Bros - DP: Geoff George - Producer: Kimberley Kates and Bruce Lee - Co-Producer: David Tappan
Behind the scenes on Santa4Real

Santa4Real behind the scenes - Directed by The Deka Bros - DP: Geoff George - Produced by Kimberley Kates, Bruce Lee - Co-Producer: David Tappan - A Big Screen Entertainment Group production

© GlobeNewswire 2021
