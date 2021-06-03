Big Screen Entertainment Group Making Big Moves Forward

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is ramping up development and production.



The Los Angeles-based company is set for an income boost from its successful streaming channel, Big Stream, which operates with a Hulu style advertising revenue and subscription model.

Established 18 months ago, the Roku channel and online streamer featuring hundreds of hours of content from the Big Screen library and that of its affiliates, together with original programming, has seen its audience rise 325% from a year ago.

Also bringing in money is a merchandising partnership with lifestyle and retail brand, The Princess Network, which sells elegant tiaras and other princess themed fashions for women of all ages in addition to a new line of royal pet clothing, tapping into the lucrative pet product business – an industry which as a whole had sales exceeding $100 billion in 2020. (www.theprincess.network)

Big Screen has put a string of new TV series and film projects into development including three animated movies for family audiences and recently been in production on an upcoming live action Christmas movie, Santa4Real directed by award-winning The Deka Bros.

The company’s new TV series include Avenger Field, an action show around the real-life Women Service Airforce Pilots (WASPs), Shadow Kat, a crime thriller series, Singularity Principle, based off the movie of the same name and dealing with quantum time travel, along with a CSI style crime solving show, an environment themed kids adventure series and a futuristic medical drama.

With an ever-expanding development slate and a growing creative team, BSEG is in discussions to launch a film fund to bring to the screen a string of projects created in house. Currently upper management are in talks with several investment groups regarding this film fund.

Overseeing all the recent activity is Big Screen Chief Executive Kimberley Kates who said: “The future of the company has never been more positive. The quality of our projects and the incredibly talented team of people working in the company is very exciting. We’ve used the time of Covid to regroup, to create and to develop a number of exciting IPs that I believe will propel BSEG to the next level.”

Other News:

Updated financial reports and other management reports are currently in the works to bring the company current.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

