Big Screen Takes Big Leap into Merchandising Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) has invested in a new enterprise aimed at expanding the scope of the company and creating constant revenue flow, while offering original and exciting content for women of all ages.



The partnership with an innovative women’s lifestyle brand incorporating merchandise, media, education and online sales will be a profit-sharing operation.

In this new retail-oriented avenue of the business, BSEG will have the opportunity to connect with customers on a consistent basis, earning worldwide brand recognition and building on the BSEG legacy.

Precise details are being kept under wraps for now about the venture which will draw on Big Screen’s creative resources to feature streaming media, online tutorials, blog posts and other original content.

Big Screen Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said: “Our company continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models and this partnership allows us to bank on our brilliant team of creatives to reach new levels of success.”

Based in Los Angeles, BSEG is a 15-year-old public company focused on entertainment content production and distribution in the United States and around the world.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 15-years old this year. The Company has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

