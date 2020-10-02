Log in
BIG SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

BIG SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

(BSEG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 10/02 12:14:31 pm
0.014175 USD   -4.87%
01:08p
AQ
01:08p
GL
09/24BIG SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT : Flying High on Buzz for Female Pilot Script
AQ
Big Screen Takes Big Leap into Merchandising Partnership

10/02/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) has invested in a new enterprise aimed at expanding the scope of the company and creating constant revenue flow, while offering original and exciting content for women of all ages.

The partnership with an innovative women’s lifestyle brand incorporating merchandise, media, education and online sales will be a profit-sharing operation.

In this new retail-oriented avenue of the business, BSEG will have the opportunity to connect with customers on a consistent basis, earning worldwide brand recognition and building on the BSEG legacy.

Precise details are being kept under wraps for now about the venture which will draw on Big Screen’s creative resources to feature streaming media, online tutorials, blog posts and other original content.

Big Screen Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said: “Our company continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models and this partnership allows us to bank on our brilliant team of creatives to reach new levels of success.”

Based in Los Angeles, BSEG is a 15-year-old public company focused on entertainment content production and distribution in the United States and around the world.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 15-years old this year. The Company has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Lorraine Lee
323.654.3500
Big@bigscreenent.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Kimberley Kates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Eckelberry Chairman
Jimmy Jiang Treasurer & Director
Bruce B. Lee Director
Isaac Marble Vice President-Sales & Acquisitions
