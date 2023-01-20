Advanced search
    BIG   GB00BN2TR932

BIG TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(BIG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:26:23 2023-01-20 am EST
273.10 GBX   +2.28%
03:32aBig Technologies optimistic of growth on strong annual performance
AN
02:52aUK retail sales fall in December; US Fed to stay firm
AN
02:30aBig Technologies Flags Rise in FY22 Revenue, EBITDA
MT
Big Technologies optimistic of growth on strong annual performance

01/20/2023 | 03:32am EST
(Alliance News) - Big Technologies PLC on Friday touted the strength of its product offering, after annual revenue rose marginally compared to market expectations.

The Rickmansworth, England-based people-monitoring technology company expects revenue of GBP50 million for 2022, up from GBP37.6 million in 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to be in excess of GBP30 million, up from GBP20.6 million the previous year and "marginally ahead" of current market expectations.

Net cash as at December 31 increased to GBP67.5 million, which Big Technologies said would give the company "significant financial flexibility" to continue to invest in its operations and technology.

Looking ahead, the company expects to deliver further revenue growth as it scales-up business operations into 2023.

"We are delighted that the business has delivered another year of significant growth, ahead of market expectations. Against a challenging backdrop, characterised by supply chain and economic disruption, this performance is even more pleasing," said Chief Executive Officer Sara Murray.

"The successful implementation of a significant national monitoring contract in New Zealand received positive feedback from the customer. This is a testament to the strength of our technology solutions and the quality and commitment of our people. Market drivers remain strong, with the business well-positioned to maintain delivery of revenue growth in 2023 and beyond."

Big Technologies will publish its full-year results on March 29.

Big Technologies shares were trading 2.3% higher at 273.10 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 48,7 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
Net income 2022 16,1 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net cash 2022 67,1 M 83,0 M 83,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 775 M 959 M 959 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 30,2%
Technical analysis trends BIG TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 267,00 GBX
Average target price 350,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sara Elizabeth Murray Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daren John Morris Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Simon Jeremy Collins Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Lewinton Chief Technology Officer
Camilla Macun Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIG TECHNOLOGIES PLC-0.93%959
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.64%46 048
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.80%42 530
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.36%32 564
JABIL INC.14.94%10 403
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.93%8 197