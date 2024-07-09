Big Yellow Group PLC - Bagshot, England-based self-storage company - Following an appeal the company has been awarded planning permission for a 68,400 square foot store located in Kentish Town, London. Construction of the site is scheduled to commence in early 2025, for the store to open in 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Gibson says: "This will be the first purpose-built self storage centre in the London Borough of Camden which has a population of approximately 220,000. Acquiring sites and securing planning in densely populated inner London is formidably difficult and so it is pleasing to have succeeded."

Current stock price: 1,172,00 pence each

12-month change: down 2.6%

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.