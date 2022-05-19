Log in
BigBear.ai Names Former Intelligence Officer Tony Barrett as President of Cyber and Engineering Division

05/19/2022 | 08:07am EDT
Ex-Marine and decorated combat veteran will apply innovation and outstanding service to steer the strategic growth of BigBear.ai’s Federal Sector

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced the company has appointed Tony Barrett as President of the Cyber and Engineering Sector. In this role, Barrett will drive the growth of BigBear.ai’s Federal Market by developing and deploying technical expertise and innovative solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cyber security, and agile development to win new business, while delivering top-notch service to customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005336/en/

Tony Barrett (Photo: Business Wire)

Tony Barrett (Photo: Business Wire)

Previously, Barrett was Senior Vice President of the Integrated Defense Solutions Business Unit in the Cyber and Engineering Sector for BigBear.ai, servicing the United States Air Force and Department of Homeland Security. Earlier in his career, Barrett served over two decades in the Marine Corps in the Intelligence field as an analyst and Intelligence Officer. In Barrett’s 11 years since retiring from the Marines, he has applied the leadership, planning, and decision-making principles learned in both peacetime and combat to achieve business objectives at Modus Operandi and PCI, which BigBear.ai acquired in 2021. In less than three years at PCI, he played a pivotal role in capturing new business, quadrupling revenue and employee headcount, and servicing the Department of Defense.

“Tony’s broad experience across the Defense and Intelligence Communities, his unrivaled work ethic, and proven record of success made him the obvious choice for this promotion to President of the Cyber and Engineering Sector,” said Sam Gordy, President of the Federal Market and Chief Operating Officer of BigBear.ai. “While BigBear.ai continues to grow as a company, we are building a strong roster of results-driven leaders who can advance our mission as they earn the customer’s trust. Tony embodies these principles with his infectious energy, data-driven approach, uncompromising integrity, and uncanny ability to empower people to do their best work. We’re excited to see the new heights Tony will achieve in this role.”

“BigBear.ai’s Cyber and Engineering Sector is a critical resource to the federal government as it increases adoption of emerging technologies to solve complex problems,” said Barrett. “Our cutting-edge services and solutions are game-changers, revolutionizing the way data is analyzed and decisions are made in extremely high-stakes environments. It’s a great honor to lead so many talented people who are delivering incomparable value to our customers. Above all, I am laser-focused on ensuring our Cyber and Engineering division is an industry exemplar of innovation, service delivery, and customer satisfaction.”

Nearly a quarter of BigBear.ai’s employees are military veterans, including Barrett and Gordy. In addition to his daily responsibilities, Barrett has spent years dedicating his time to helping veterans transition more seamlessly from active duty to civilian life. In 2020, he founded the Veteran’s Command Post, a veteran-focused Employee Resource Group (ERG) at BigBear.ai. As the group’s executive sponsor and chairperson, he guides charity campaigns for veteran causes, informational sessions to help veterans navigate complex government benefits systems, and leadership programs to help veteran employees grow their skills and career trajectory at BigBear.ai.

To learn more about BigBear.ai’s Cyber and Engineering offerings, download the Solution Brief here.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai's customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the US Federal Government, as well as customers in manufacturing, logistics, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai's solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 182 M - -
Net income 2022 -36,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 163 M 1 163 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 2,03%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Reginald Brothers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Kinley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Cannito Chairman
Brian Frutchey Chief Technology Officer
Keith Conner Chief Information & Data Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.29.51%1 163
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.45%1 900 273
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.94%51 125
SYNOPSYS INC.-26.03%41 730
SEA LIMITED-66.83%41 533
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-57.38%41 308