Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAI   US08975B1098

BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.

(BBAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-12
0.9199 USD   +2.21%
08:06aBigBear.ai Showcases Leading Technology at Exclusive Unmanned & AI Systems Integration Event
BU
12/06Redwire Corporation Announces Its Suite of Space Cybersecurity Tools Developed with Bigbear.ai
CI
11/23Bigbear Ai : U.S. Launches New Unmanned & AI Systems Integration Event
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BigBear.ai Showcases Leading Technology at Exclusive Unmanned & AI Systems Integration Event

12/15/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that the company has participated and collaborated with the U.S. Navy on a three-week unmanned and artificial intelligence integration event in Bahrain. The event, Digital Horizon, aimed to advance the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s efforts to integrate new unmanned technologies and artificial intelligence while establishing the world’s first unmanned surface vessel fleet by the end of summer 2023.

BigBear.ai showcased its machine learning-powered decision support solution, Ursa Minor, which identifies potential threats using ML-augmented algorithms and analytics. Ursa Minor conflates millions of data points to provide situational awareness, predictive forecasts, and computer vision capabilities to analysts and decision-makers in real-time.

“Our participation at Digital Horizon shows we are truly a leading provider of AI solutions to our nation’s most critical challenges,” said Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai. “This opportunity has allowed us to invest, research and develop new and cutting-edge technologies that will ultimately impact autonomous platforms across national and international security.”

Partnering with Accenture Federal Services, BigBear.ai employed data integration and artificial intelligence systems during the event. 17 other industry partners brought 15 different types of unmanned systems to the event.

“We were thrilled to be contracted by Task Force 59 and showcase our advanced AI-based forecasting and computer vision capabilities at the tactical edge alongside such talented partners,” said Tony Barrett, President and General Manager of Federal Markets at BigBear.ai. “BigBear.ai and Accenture Federal Services were the two companies out of 18 who were selected to bring AI solutions to the exercise.”

As Digital Horizon concluded on December 15, BigBear.ai looks forward to participating in the next exercise in Jordan in March 2023.

About BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, as well as customers in manufacturing, logistics, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Utah and California. For more information, visit: https://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.
08:06aBigBear.ai Showcases Leading Technology at Exclusive Unmanned & AI Systems Integration ..
BU
12/06Redwire Corporation Announces Its Suite of Space Cybersecurity Tools Developed with Big..
CI
11/23Bigbear Ai : U.S. Launches New Unmanned & AI Systems Integration Event
PU
11/21Bigbear.ai Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
11/10BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/09Transcript : BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09BigBear.ai Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/09BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
11/09BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Affirms Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 20..
CI
10/25BigBear.ai to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 M - -
Net income 2022 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 117 M 117 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 3,13%
Chart BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,93 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 438%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Long Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Peffer Chief Financial Officer
Peter Cannito Chairman
Keith Conner Chief Information & Data Officer
Todd Hughes Senior Vice President-Technology & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.-83.75%117
ACCENTURE PLC-29.69%183 538
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.98%149 269
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.12%135 492
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.33%107 888
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.33%80 197