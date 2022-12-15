BigBear.ai Showcases Leading Technology at Exclusive Unmanned & AI Systems Integration Event

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that the company has participated and collaborated with the U.S. Navy on a three-week unmanned and artificial intelligence integration event in Bahrain. The event, Digital Horizon, aimed to advance the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s efforts to integrate new unmanned technologies and artificial intelligence while establishing the world’s first unmanned surface vessel fleet by the end of summer 2023.

BigBear.ai showcased its machine learning-powered decision support solution, Ursa Minor, which identifies potential threats using ML-augmented algorithms and analytics. Ursa Minor conflates millions of data points to provide situational awareness, predictive forecasts, and computer vision capabilities to analysts and decision-makers in real-time.

“Our participation at Digital Horizon shows we are truly a leading provider of AI solutions to our nation’s most critical challenges,” said Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai. “This opportunity has allowed us to invest, research and develop new and cutting-edge technologies that will ultimately impact autonomous platforms across national and international security.”

Partnering with Accenture Federal Services, BigBear.ai employed data integration and artificial intelligence systems during the event. 17 other industry partners brought 15 different types of unmanned systems to the event.

“We were thrilled to be contracted by Task Force 59 and showcase our advanced AI-based forecasting and computer vision capabilities at the tactical edge alongside such talented partners,” said Tony Barrett, President and General Manager of Federal Markets at BigBear.ai. “BigBear.ai and Accenture Federal Services were the two companies out of 18 who were selected to bring AI solutions to the exercise.”

As Digital Horizon concluded on December 15, BigBear.ai looks forward to participating in the next exercise in Jordan in March 2023.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, as well as customers in manufacturing, logistics, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Utah and California. For more information, visit: https://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

