Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAI   US08975B1098

BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.

(BBAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  04-25
9.960 USD   -1.39%
04:06pBigBear.ai to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 9, 2022
BU
04/26BigBear.ai Appoints AI and Data Ethics Veteran Carolyn Blankenship as General Counsel
BU
04/26BigBear.Ai Appoints Carolyn Blankenship as General Counsel
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BigBear.ai to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 9, 2022

04/27/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. The Company will hold its earnings conference call and webcast on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 877-485-3107 (toll-free) or 201-689-8427 (toll). The listen-only webcast of the call will be available on the BigBear.ai Investor Relations website: https://ir.bigbear.ai. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13729299. To access the webcast replay, visit https://ir.bigbear.ai.

The earnings press release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on https://ir.bigbear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the US Federal Government, as well as customers in manufacturing, logistics, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.
04:06pBigBear.ai to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 9, 2022
BU
04/26BigBear.ai Appoints AI and Data Ethics Veteran Carolyn Blankenship as General Counsel
BU
04/26BigBear.Ai Appoints Carolyn Blankenship as General Counsel
CI
04/25Thinking about buying stock in ToughBuilt Industries, Ardelyx, Nkarta, Erytech Pharma, ..
PR
04/20Oppenheimer Adjusts BigBear.ai Holdings Price Target to $15 From $10, Maintains Outperf..
MT
04/11BigBear.ai Acquires ProModel for Undisclosed Sum
MT
04/11BigBear.ai Acquires ProModel Corporation, Leading Provider of Simulation-Based Analytic..
BU
04/11BIGBEAR AI : Press Release BigBear.ai Acquires ProModel Corporation, Leading Provider of S..
PU
04/11BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. acquired ProModel Corporation.
CI
04/07BigBear.ai Holdings Shares Sharply Higher, Add to Gains Wednesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 181 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -51,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 350 M 1 350 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 9,38%
Chart BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,96 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reginald Brothers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Kinley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Cannito Chairman
Brian Frutchey Chief Technology Officer
Keith Conner Chief Information & Data Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.75.97%1 350
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-19.65%2 025 803
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-36.27%61 592
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.20%54 094
SEA LIMITED-62.76%46 465
SYNOPSYS INC.-23.23%43 312