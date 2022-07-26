Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BBAI   US08975B1098

BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.

(BBAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-07-21
2.720 USD   -20.70%
07/08Oppenheimer Adjusts Price Target for BigBear.ai Holdings to $12.50 From $15, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
06/27BigBear.ai Addresses the Future of AI, Smart Factories, and Cyber Applications at Upcoming Healthcare, Manufacturing, Cybersecurity, and Space Industry Events
BU
06/23BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

BigBear.ai to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022

07/26/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Company will hold its earnings conference call and webcast on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 877-485-3107 (toll-free) or 201-689-8427 (toll). The listen-only webcast of the call will be available on the BigBear.ai Investor Relations website: https://ir.bigbear.ai. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13730749. To access the webcast replay, visit https://ir.bigbear.ai.

The earnings press release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on https://ir.bigbear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the US Federal Government, as well as customers in manufacturing, healthcare, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a global, public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 182 M - -
Net income 2022 -36,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 3,73%
Managers and Directors
Reginald Brothers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Peffer Chief Financial Officer
Peter Cannito Chairman
Brian Frutchey Chief Technology Officer
Keith Conner Chief Information & Data Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.-51.94%348
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.04%1 935 798
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.21%52 387
SYNOPSYS INC.-8.27%51 653
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-48.58%49 979
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.00%46 234