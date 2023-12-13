NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for LFMD, BBAI, GOOG, CELH, and GCT.

InvestorsObserver (PRNewsfoto/InvestorsObserver)

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

  1. LFMD: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=LFMD&prnumber=202312134 
  2. BBAI: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BBAI&prnumber=202312134
  3. GOOG: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GOOG&prnumber=202312134
  4. CELH: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CELH&prnumber=202312134
  5. GCT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GCT&prnumber=202312134

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-lifemd-bigbearai-alphabet-inc-celsius-holdings-or-gigacloud-technology-302014120.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver