Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAI   US08975B1098

BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.

(BBAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  04-21
8.550 USD   -27.54%
08:31aThinking about buying stock in ToughBuilt Industries, Ardelyx, Nkarta, Erytech Pharma, or BigBear.ai?
PR
04/20Oppenheimer Adjusts BigBear.ai Holdings Price Target to $15 From $10, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/11BigBear.ai Acquires ProModel for Undisclosed Sum
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thinking about buying stock in ToughBuilt Industries, Ardelyx, Nkarta, Erytech Pharma, or BigBear.ai?

04/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for TBLT, ARDX, NKTX, ERYP, and BBAI.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-toughbuilt-industries-ardelyx-nkarta-erytech-pharma-or-bigbearai-301531812.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.
08:31aThinking about buying stock in ToughBuilt Industries, Ardelyx, Nkarta, Erytech Pharma, ..
PR
04/20Oppenheimer Adjusts BigBear.ai Holdings Price Target to $15 From $10, Maintains Outperf..
MT
04/11BigBear.ai Acquires ProModel for Undisclosed Sum
MT
04/11BigBear.ai Acquires ProModel Corporation, Leading Provider of Simulation-Based Analytic..
BU
04/11BIGBEAR AI : Press Release BigBear.ai Acquires ProModel Corporation, Leading Provider of S..
PU
04/11BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. acquired ProModel Corporation.
CI
04/07BigBear.ai Holdings Shares Sharply Higher, Add to Gains Wednesday
MT
04/06BigBear.ai Holdings Shares Rise Wednesday Afternoon; Trading Volume Surges
MT
04/06Top Premarket Gainers
MT
03/31BIGBEAR AI : 2021 Chairman Letter
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations