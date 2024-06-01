Bigben Interactive is one of the European leaders in the design and distribution of accessories for video game consoles. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - design and distribution of accessories for video game consoles (53.6%): controllers, steering wheels, memory cards, pistols, etc. In addition, the group is developing a video game software publishing business; - design and distribution of accessories for mobile phones (34.6%); - development and sale of consumer electronic audio products (11.8%): Hi-Fi systems, MP3 readers, radios, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (45%), Europe (28.1%), North America (20.7%), Asia (6.1%) and Africa (0.1%).