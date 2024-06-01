Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote

et d'actions composant le capital social

Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Nombre total d'actions

Droits de

Droits de

Date

composant

vote bruts

vote nets

le capital social

31/03/2024

18 538 970

21 870 641

21 835 041

Société cotée sur Euronext Paris, compartiment B - Indice : CAC SMALL - Éligible SRD long - ISN :

FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bigben Interactive SA published this content on 01 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2024 09:13:03 UTC.