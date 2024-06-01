Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote
et d'actions composant le capital social
Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Nombre total d'actions
Droits de
Droits de
Date
composant
vote bruts
vote nets
le capital social
31/03/2024
18 538 970
21 870 641
21 835 041
Société cotée sur Euronext Paris, compartiment B - Indice : CAC SMALL - Éligible SRD long - ISN :
FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP
