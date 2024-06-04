Bigben: buoyant after its annual results

Bigben has climbed more than 6% following the publication of net income of 21 million euros for its 2023-24 financial year, compared with 13 million previously, with EBITDA representing 26.7% of sales compared with 19.5% last year.



Sales for the publisher and designer of video game accessories totaled 295 million euros, up 4.1%, with a 9.4% increase for Nacon more than offsetting a slight 2.5% decline for Bigben Audiovideo/Telco.



Forecasting the release of some fifteen games in 2024-25 at Nacon, Bigben says it is 'confident in its ability to pursue its development with growth in sales and an increase in operating income for the full year'.



