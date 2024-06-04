Bigben: buoyant after its annual results
Sales for the publisher and designer of video game accessories totaled 295 million euros, up 4.1%, with a 9.4% increase for Nacon more than offsetting a slight 2.5% decline for Bigben Audiovideo/Telco.
Forecasting the release of some fifteen games in 2024-25 at Nacon, Bigben says it is 'confident in its ability to pursue its development with growth in sales and an increase in operating income for the full year'.
