Bigben: upbeat after quarterly sales figures
This growth, driven by the dynamism of Nacon Gaming (+43.3%) which more than offset the weakness of Bigben Audio / Telco (-8.6%), brings the cumulative total for the first nine months of the current fiscal year to 222.2 million euros (+1.9%).
In view of expected trends throughout the second half of the year, which should be marked by the release of more than a dozen games, the Group confirms its outlook for strong growth in operating income for the 2023-24 financial year.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction