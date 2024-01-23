Bigben: upbeat after quarterly sales figures

Bigben Interactive gained 3% after announcing sales up 18.3% to 94.1 million euros for the third quarter of its 2023-24 financial year (period from October 1 to December 31, 2023).



This growth, driven by the dynamism of Nacon Gaming (+43.3%) which more than offset the weakness of Bigben Audio / Telco (-8.6%), brings the cumulative total for the first nine months of the current fiscal year to 222.2 million euros (+1.9%).



In view of expected trends throughout the second half of the year, which should be marked by the release of more than a dozen games, the Group confirms its outlook for strong growth in operating income for the 2023-24 financial year.



