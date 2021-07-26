Q1 2021/22 SALES: 56.7 M€ (+2.8%)

Outlook

Bigben remains cautious about its forecast for Q2 2021/22 given a less favourable comparison basis for Audio- Telco.

NACON GAMING expects the release of the RIMS Racing and WRC®10 games as well as the launch of the Revolution X Pro Controller for Xbox®.

After a summer expected to be low-key, the BIGBEN AUDIO/TELCO business should be redressed by the release of new premium smartphones in September. Sales should be driven by product innovations in Audio, by sales in the new retail channels recently listed and the expansion of the Just Green® range in Mobile accessories. In addition, there will be new sales opportunities in the Energy segment.

Confirmation of targets for FY 2021/22 and FY 2022/23

After a first half marked by extraordinary base effects, the Group is confident in its ability to grow in the second half and confirms its targets for FY 2021/22, with sales between 300 and 320 M€ and a COI (1) rate of 13%.

NACON GAMING's sales are expected to grow in the second half of FY 2021/22. They should be supported by more game releases, including Blood Bowl 3® and Vampire: The Masquerade® - Swansong, a cult role-playing game with 30 million players worldwide. The Accessories business should benefit from a currently year on year higher order book.

In a more favourable environment with the deployment of the 5G network, the BIGBEN AUDIO/TELCO business should benefit from a commercial revival driven by sales in new channels and the success of premium smartphones, always with a recurring view to improving margins.

Given the FY 2022/23 targets confirmed (2) by NACON GAMING (Launch in 2022/23 of 4 major games: Test Drive

Unlimited Solar Crown, SteelrisingTM, The Lord of the Rings™: Gollum™ and SessionTM ), the BIGBEN Group also confirms its targets for FY2022/23 i.e. sales between 360 and 390 M€ and a COI(1) rate in excess of 14%.

Dividend 2021

Bigben Interactive's Board of Directors submitted a 0.30€ dividend per share for FY 2020/21 to the vote of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30 July 2021. Shares should be traded ex-dividend as of August 2, 2021 and dividends should be payable on August 4,2021.

