Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bigben Interactive
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIG   FR0000074072

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

(BIG)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/26 11:35:26 am
15.9 EUR   +0.76%
11:59aQ1 2021/22 SALES : 56.7 m (+2.8%)
PU
11:50aPRESS RELEASE : BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
GL
07/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, J&J, Volkswagen, CaixaBank, Robinhood...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Q1 2021/22 SALES: 56.7 M (+2.8%)

07/26/2021 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Lesquin, 26 July 2021 18:00 hrs

Q1 2021/22 SALES: 56.7 M€ (+2.8%)

  • HIGH SALES HISTORY FOR NACON GAMING
  • FAVOURABLE BASE EFFECT FOR AUDIO-TELCO

CONFIRMATION OF FY 2021/22 AND FY 2022/23 TARGETS

IFRS - M€

Sales

2021/2022

2020/2021

Change

1st Quarter

56.7

55.2

+2.8%

Nacon Gaming

33.7

38.0

-11.3%

Bigben Audio-Telco

23.0

17.2

+33.9%

Non audited data

In Q1 FY 2021/22 (April 1 to June 30, 2021), Bigben posted sales of €56.7 million, an increase of 2.8%, driven by Audio-Telco, which benefited from a favourable comparison basis, unlike the Nacon Gaming business unit, demonstrating the benefit from being present across several markets.

NACON GAMING

In Q1 2021/22, Nacon achieved sales of 33.7 M€, down 11.3% on Q1 2020/2021. Despite an unfavourable comparison basis, the back catalogue showed a positive momentum.

  • Games: The segment posted sales of 12.2 M€, down 16.0% compared with Q1 2020/21, whose back catalogue sales had been boosted by 340% by lockdown. The back catalogue demonstrated its resilience with sales of 9.2 M€ against 10.8 M€ in Q1 2020/21 during the first lockdown, to be compared to 2.4 M€ in Q1 2019/20. The Roguebook (81% positive reviews on Steam) and Pro Cycling Management / Tour de France 2021 games released during the quarter were also well received.
  • Accessories: The Accessories segment recorded sales of 20.6 M€, down 8.8%, as the introduction of RIG headsets in the USA generated very high sales in Q1 2020/21 during lockdown. Sales of other accessory ranges rose by 19%, thanks in particular to the very good performance of both PlayStation®4 controllers and Pro Compact controllers for Xbox®.

BIGBEN AUDIO-TELCO

The Audio-Telco business unit posted sales of 23.0 M€ in Q1 of FY 2021/22, up 33.9% compared with Q1 2020/21. Bigben also continued to improve its product mix in order to optimise its margins.

  • Mobile Accessoriesrecorded sales of 18.6 M€ over the period, up 25.4%. Turnover was driven in particular by strong sales growth for the Bigben®, Force Power® and Just Green® ranges of energy chargers.
  • Audioposted an 83.9% increase in quarterly sales to 4.3 M€, benefiting from strong sales of Thomson and Bigben Party® products.

1/2

Outlook

Bigben remains cautious about its forecast for Q2 2021/22 given a less favourable comparison basis for Audio- Telco.

NACON GAMING expects the release of the RIMS Racing and WRC®10 games as well as the launch of the Revolution X Pro Controller for Xbox®.

After a summer expected to be low-key, the BIGBEN AUDIO/TELCO business should be redressed by the release of new premium smartphones in September. Sales should be driven by product innovations in Audio, by sales in the new retail channels recently listed and the expansion of the Just Green® range in Mobile accessories. In addition, there will be new sales opportunities in the Energy segment.

Confirmation of targets for FY 2021/22 and FY 2022/23

After a first half marked by extraordinary base effects, the Group is confident in its ability to grow in the second half and confirms its targets for FY 2021/22, with sales between 300 and 320 M€ and a COI (1) rate of 13%.

NACON GAMING's sales are expected to grow in the second half of FY 2021/22. They should be supported by more game releases, including Blood Bowl 3® and Vampire: The Masquerade® - Swansong, a cult role-playing game with 30 million players worldwide. The Accessories business should benefit from a currently year on year higher order book.

In a more favourable environment with the deployment of the 5G network, the BIGBEN AUDIO/TELCO business should benefit from a commercial revival driven by sales in new channels and the success of premium smartphones, always with a recurring view to improving margins.

Given the FY 2022/23 targets confirmed (2) by NACON GAMING (Launch in 2022/23 of 4 major games: Test Drive

Unlimited Solar Crown, SteelrisingTM, The Lord of the Rings™: Gollum™ and SessionTM ), the BIGBEN Group also confirms its targets for FY2022/23 i.e. sales between 360 and 390 M€ and a COI(1) rate in excess of 14%.

Dividend 2021

Bigben Interactive's Board of Directors submitted a 0.30€ dividend per share for FY 2020/21 to the vote of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30 July 2021. Shares should be traded ex-dividend as of August 2, 2021 and dividends should be payable on August 4,2021.

  1. COI rate = Current Operating Income as a percentage of sales= Current Operating Margin
  2. Nacon press release on 26 July 2021

Upcoming events:

Annual General Meeting: Friday 30 July 2021

Q2 2021/22 Sales: 25 October 2021, Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange

ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

SALES 2020-21

292.8 M€

HEADCOUNT

Ca. 920 employees

INTERNATIONAL

23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com

Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe's leaders in each of its markets

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B - Index: CAC Mid & Small - Eligible SRD long

ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP

PRESS CONTACTS

CapValue - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr- +33 1 80 81 50 01

2/2

Disclaimer

Bigben Interactive SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 15:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
11:59aQ1 2021/22 SALES : 56.7 m (+2.8%)
PU
11:50aPRESS RELEASE : BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
GL
07/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, J&J, Volkswagen, CaixaBank, Robinhood...
07/01BIGBEN : PRESS RELEASE: Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares
AQ
07/01BIGBEN : PRESS RELEASE: Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares
GL
06/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Bodycote, Chevron, Dow Inc, Ferguson...
05/31BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : Strong increase of fy 2020/21 annual results
PU
05/31PRESS RELEASE : BIGBEN: Strong increase of FY 2020/21 Annual Results
AQ
05/31Bigben Interactive Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
05/31BigBen Interactive Proposes Dividend for Fiscal Year 2020-2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 324 M 381 M 381 M
Net income 2022 22,1 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net cash 2022 14,4 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 303 M 356 M 357 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 830
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Bigben Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,78 €
Average target price 26,23 €
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrice Lemesre Chief Executive Officer
Anne-Catherine Moulin Chief Financial Officer
Alain Falc Chairman
Michel Bassot Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Marie de Chérade de Montbron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE-15.34%408
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-16.60%19 063
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-18.89%15 386
HASBRO, INC.-1.21%12 868
MATTEL, INC.9.57%6 874
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.79%5 854