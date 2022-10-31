Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bigbloc Construction Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540061   INE412U01025

BIGBLOC CONSTRUCTION LIMITED

(540061)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
139.70 INR   +0.18%
06:22aBigbloc Construction : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
09/06Bigbloc Construction : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
09/06Bigbloc Construction Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bigbloc Construction : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

10/31/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

7/19/22, 12:45 PM

Bigbloc Construction Limited Mail - Request to issue Letter of Permission to withdraw the Credit rating from Credit Rating A…

Nishtha Pamnani <_cs_nishtha40_nxtbloc.in>

Request to issue Letter of Permission to withdraw the Credit rating from Credit Rating Agency (CRISIL)

Nikit Mohan <_nikit.mohan40_axisbank.com>Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM To: Nishtha Pamnani <_cs_nishtha40_nxtbloc.in>Cc: Mohit Saboo <_mohit.saboo1940_gmail.com>, Rajul Bhargava <_rajul.bhargava40_axisbank.com>

Dear Sir/Madam,

As per our internal policy, External credit ratng is not required for our present exposure and therefore not under the obligaton to apply for credit ratng.

So, borrower M/s. BigBloc Constructon Limited can withdraw Credit Ratng from External Credit Ratng Agency.

This mail is as per specifc request of the borrower received in line with trail mail.

Nikit Mohan

Senior Manager-Commercial Banking Group

Axis Bank Limited | Bandra Centre | 1st Floor, Senorita,

Plot No 21, Gulmohar Road| Near Juhu Circle, Vile Parle, Mumbai 49|

Mob:- 9699487362

From: Nishtha Pamnani <CS_Nishtha@nxtbloc.in>

Sent: 27 June 2022 12:37 PM

To: Nikit Mohan <Nikit.Mohan@axisbank.com>; Mohit Saboo <mohit.saboo19@gmail.com>

Subject: Request to issue Leter of Permission to withdraw the Credit ratng from Credit Ratng Agency (CRISIL)

CAUTION : External Email - Identify SENDER before CLICKING on Links/Attachments.

[Quoted text hidden]

Disclaimer: "Information contained and transmitted by this E-MAIL including any attachment is proprietary to Axis Bank Ltd and is intended solely for the addressee/s, and may contain information that is privileged, confidential or exempt from disclosure under applicable law. Access to this e-mail and/or to the attachment by anyone else is unauthorized. If this is a forwarded message, the content and the views expressed in this E-MAIL may not reflect those of the Bank. If you are not the intended recipient, an agent of the intended recipient or a person responsible for delivering the information to the named recipient, you are notified that any use, distribution, transmission, printing, copying or dissemination of this information in any way or in any manner is strictly prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient of this mail kindly delete from your system and inform the sender. There is no guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained and nor is this communication free of viruses, interceptions or interference." Disclaimer: "Information contained and transmitted by this E-MAIL including any attachment is proprietary to Axis Bank Ltd and is intended solely for the addressee/s, and may contain information that is privileged, confidential or exempt from disclosure under applicable law. Access to this e-mail and/or to the attachment by anyone else is unauthorized. If this is a forwarded message, the content and the views expressed in this E-MAIL may not reflect those of the Bank. If you are not the intended recipient, an agent of the intended recipient or a person responsible for delivering the information to the named recipient, you are notified that any use, distribution, transmission, printing, copying or dissemination of this information in any way or in any manner is strictly prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient of this mail kindly delete from your system and inform the sender. There is no guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained and nor is this communication free of viruses, interceptions or interference."

CREDIT RATING REQUEST LETTER.pdf

541K

Disclaimer

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 752 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net income 2022 161 M 1,95 M 1,95 M
Net Debt 2022 423 M 5,14 M 5,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,1x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 9 889 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart BIGBLOC CONSTRUCTION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bigbloc Construction Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Naresh Sitaram Saboo Managing Director & Executive Director
Mohit Narayan Saboo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Narayan Sitaram Saboo Executive Chairman
Nishtha Harivanshi Pamnani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dishant Kaushikbhai Jariwala Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGBLOC CONSTRUCTION LIMITED136.58%120
CRH PLC-20.15%27 026
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-15.09%22 577
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-20.18%22 020
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-23.24%21 092
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED3.82%13 435