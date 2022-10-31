Bigbloc Construction : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

Nishtha Pamnani <_cs_nishtha40_nxtbloc.in>

Dear Sir/Madam,

As per our internal policy, External credit ratng is not required for our present exposure and therefore not under the obligaton to apply for credit ratng.

So, borrower M/s. BigBloc Constructon Limited can withdraw Credit Ratng from External Credit Ratng Agency.

This mail is as per specifc request of the borrower received in line with trail mail.

Nikit Mohan

Senior Manager-Commercial Banking Group

Axis Bank Limited | Bandra Centre | 1st Floor, Senorita,

Plot No 21, Gulmohar Road| Near Juhu Circle, Vile Parle, Mumbai 49|

Mob:- 9699487362

From: Nishtha Pamnani <CS_Nishtha@nxtbloc.in>

Sent: 27 June 2022 12:37 PM

To: Nikit Mohan <Nikit.Mohan@axisbank.com>; Mohit Saboo <mohit.saboo19@gmail.com>

Subject: Request to issue Leter of Permission to withdraw the Credit ratng from Credit Ratng Agency (CRISIL)

