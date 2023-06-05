Bigblu Broadband shares plunge as like-for-like revenue down

Bigblu Broadband PLC - London-based provider of alternative superfast and ultrafast broadband solutions throughout Australasia and the Nordics - Says revenue for the six months ending on May 31 is expected to be about GBP14.9 million, unchanged from a year prior. Says progress is seen on all business units in terms of product offerings and costs reduction. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rises 3.2% to GBP2.1 million from GBP2.0 million a year before. Like-for-like revenue growth on a constant currency basis, however, is down to 3.1% from 15% in the comparative period. Looking ahead, says it is well-positioned for the second half of the financial year.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Walwyn says: "The overall performance of the group is in line with the board's expectations. We remain focused on realising value for shareholders."

In March, Biglu reported pretax loss of GBP1.8 million for 2022 and revenue of GBP31.2 million.

Current stock price: 40.75 pence each, down 15% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 35%

