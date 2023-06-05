Advanced search
BIGBLU BROADBAND PLC

(BBB)
05:06:12 2023-06-05
44.75 GBX   -6.77%
Bigblu Broadband shares plunge as like-for-like revenue down

06/05/2023 | 05:10am EDT
Bigblu Broadband PLC - London-based provider of alternative superfast and ultrafast broadband solutions throughout Australasia and the Nordics - Says revenue for the six months ending on May 31 is expected to be about GBP14.9 million, unchanged from a year prior. Says progress is seen on all business units in terms of product offerings and costs reduction. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rises 3.2% to GBP2.1 million from GBP2.0 million a year before. Like-for-like revenue growth on a constant currency basis, however, is down to 3.1% from 15% in the comparative period. Looking ahead, says it is well-positioned for the second half of the financial year.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Walwyn says: "The overall performance of the group is in line with the board's expectations. We remain focused on realising value for shareholders."

In March, Biglu reported pretax loss of GBP1.8 million for 2022 and revenue of GBP31.2 million.

Current stock price: 40.75 pence each, down 15% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 35%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about BIGBLU BROADBAND PLC
05:10aBigblu Broadband shares plunge as like-for-like revenue down
AN
04:47aFTSE 100 Opens Higher as Oil Stocks Get Boost From Saudi Output Cut
DJ
04:10aRio Tinto Shares Are Undervalued, Deutsche Bank Says
DJ
03:01aLondon Stocks Are Seen Opening Higher
DJ
05/02Bigblu Broadband : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/20FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.9% After Opening Fall in Wake of UBS-Credit Suisse Deal
DJ
03/20Sterling Unlikely to Rise Considerably if BOE Lifts Rates
DJ
03/20Bigblu loss widens, revenue up as costs increase; confident of growth
AN
03/20FTSE 100 Drops as Credit Suisse Fallout Hits Financials
DJ
03/20UK Banks Hit as CS's AT1 Bond Write-Down Causes Confusion
DJ
Financials
Sales 2023 36,0 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net income 2023 1,10 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
Net cash 2023 2,50 M 3,12 M 3,12 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28,1 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 74,7%
Bigblu Broadband plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BIGBLU BROADBAND PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 48,00 GBX
Average target price 90,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 87,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Roy Walwyn CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Frank Vincent Waters CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Michael Tobin Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Arthur Howard Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGBLU BROADBAND PLC23.08%35
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.44%180 850
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.23%145 374
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.68%102 089
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.39%98 603
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.34%74 726
