BigCommerce Announces 2022 Make it Big Award Winners

Awards program honors four BigCommerce merchants for achievement in Design, Innovation, Emerging Brand and Global Strategy, debuts honorable mention category

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the winners of the 2022 Make it Big Awards. The Make it Big Awards spotlight and celebrate online retailers’ achievements on the BigCommerce platform across four categories for design, innovation, emerging brand and global strategy.

The Make it Big Awards were evaluated by a panel of seasoned industry experts, including:

Sara Scurfield , Google head of ecommerce partnerships marketing

, Google head of ecommerce partnerships marketing Richard Mogendorff , chief digital officer at Like Digital & Partners

, chief digital officer at Like Digital & Partners Daniel Walton , founder of OLPRO and winner of the 2021 Make it Big #EcommStrong award

, founder of OLPRO and winner of the 2021 Make it Big #EcommStrong award Neal McCoy, BigCommerce vice president of services

Merchants entered to compete for a grand prize valued at $20,000 that included $4,000 to invest in their business, attend an ecommerce conference or donate to charity, branding in Times Square on the Nasdaq Towers and BigCommerce marketing and finally, omnichannel ad credits with TikTok and Google Ads to fuel growth.

“As consumer habits continue to evolve, and increased ecommerce adoption places online shopping in the hands of more merchants, offering a standout customer experience remains an imperative more than ever,” said Lisa Eggerton, chief marketing officer at BigCommerce. “This year’s BigCommerce Make it Big Awards celebrate merchants who exceed shopper expectations and have made large strides in building innovative and seamless online experiences on their growth-driven journey.”

The 2022 Make it Big Awards recognize some of the best consumer and B2B focused brands in the industry.

Design Award: Recognizing brands with excellent storefront design and customer experiences.

Winner: Atlas Lens Co.

Judge Highlights: "This site is simply beautiful. It's a fantastic example of how a BigCommerce site can be content-rich and drive the user down a conversion journey effectively. The commerce journey was ultimately seamless, allowing the user to quickly check out without distraction. Showcasing the results of what their product produces with brilliant imagery and then showing the products is genius.”

Innovation Award: Recognizing brands solving technical ecommerce challenges with a creative use of the BigCommerce platform.

Winner: Beer Cartel

Judge Highlights: “Beer Cartel has created a slick, fast, compelling customer experience, using the best of BigCommerce's out-of-the-box capabilities that enable shoppers to find what they want easily, including filtering on product listings. In particular, though, the use of the BigCommerce APIs to expand the technical ecosystem, plus the inclusion of partners such as Lightspeed, make for a solid and scalable long-term solution.”

Emerging Brand Award: Recognizing brands in their first three years of operation that are making substantial achievements.

Winner: Tidal Brands - Jack Game Room

Judge Highlights: "Gorgeous site and they give the shopper the impression they've been delivering luxury, quality gaming products for many years. The 3D view is well-implemented, and, in particular, it interacts with the visualization for a high-end product that really adds to the buying experience.”

Global Strategy Award: Recognizing brands making incredible strides in the areas of international selling, multi-storefront and multi-channel.

Winner: Video & Camera Center

Judge Highlights: “Video & Camera Center is effectively utilizing BigCommerce's channels to grow their business while ultimately retaining owned content. The company is currently expanding its influence in Canada and has plans to sell more in Brazil soon also, showing the increasing international reach of this brand.”

This year, BigCommerce also introduced an honorable mentions category which highlights the runner ups per category.

