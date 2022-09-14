Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIGC   US08975P1084

BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(BIGC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:13 2022-09-14 am EDT
15.92 USD   -2.00%
10:02aBigCommerce Announces 2022 Make it Big Award Winners
BU
09/08The Beer Bat Hits an Ecommerce Home Run with BigCommerce
BU
08/22BIGCOMMERCE : Partners with UK Government to Power Digital Transformation and Supercharge Growth for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BigCommerce Announces 2022 Make it Big Award Winners

09/14/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Awards program honors four BigCommerce merchants for achievement in Design, Innovation, Emerging Brand and Global Strategy, debuts honorable mention category

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the winners of the 2022 Make it Big Awards. The Make it Big Awards spotlight and celebrate online retailers’ achievements on the BigCommerce platform across four categories for design, innovation, emerging brand and global strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005359/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The Make it Big Awards were evaluated by a panel of seasoned industry experts, including:

Merchants entered to compete for a grand prize valued at $20,000 that included $4,000 to invest in their business, attend an ecommerce conference or donate to charity, branding in Times Square on the Nasdaq Towers and BigCommerce marketing and finally, omnichannel ad credits with TikTok and Google Ads to fuel growth.

“As consumer habits continue to evolve, and increased ecommerce adoption places online shopping in the hands of more merchants, offering a standout customer experience remains an imperative more than ever,” said Lisa Eggerton, chief marketing officer at BigCommerce. “This year’s BigCommerce Make it Big Awards celebrate merchants who exceed shopper expectations and have made large strides in building innovative and seamless online experiences on their growth-driven journey.”

The 2022 Make it Big Awards recognize some of the best consumer and B2B focused brands in the industry.

Design Award: Recognizing brands with excellent storefront design and customer experiences.

Winner: Atlas Lens Co.

Judge Highlights: "This site is simply beautiful. It's a fantastic example of how a BigCommerce site can be content-rich and drive the user down a conversion journey effectively. The commerce journey was ultimately seamless, allowing the user to quickly check out without distraction. Showcasing the results of what their product produces with brilliant imagery and then showing the products is genius.”

Innovation Award: Recognizing brands solving technical ecommerce challenges with a creative use of the BigCommerce platform.

Winner: Beer Cartel

Judge Highlights: “Beer Cartel has created a slick, fast, compelling customer experience, using the best of BigCommerce's out-of-the-box capabilities that enable shoppers to find what they want easily, including filtering on product listings. In particular, though, the use of the BigCommerce APIs to expand the technical ecosystem, plus the inclusion of partners such as Lightspeed, make for a solid and scalable long-term solution.”

Emerging Brand Award: Recognizing brands in their first three years of operation that are making substantial achievements.

Winner: Tidal Brands - Jack Game Room

Judge Highlights: "Gorgeous site and they give the shopper the impression they've been delivering luxury, quality gaming products for many years. The 3D view is well-implemented, and, in particular, it interacts with the visualization for a high-end product that really adds to the buying experience.”

Global Strategy Award: Recognizing brands making incredible strides in the areas of international selling, multi-storefront and multi-channel.

Winner: Video & Camera Center

Judge Highlights: “Video & Camera Center is effectively utilizing BigCommerce's channels to grow their business while ultimately retaining owned content. The company is currently expanding its influence in Canada and has plans to sell more in Brazil soon also, showing the increasing international reach of this brand.”

This year, BigCommerce also introduced an honorable mentions category which highlights the runner ups per category.

More information on the 2022 Make it Big Awards can be found at https://www.bigcommerce.com/make-it-big/awards/.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
10:02aBigCommerce Announces 2022 Make it Big Award Winners
BU
09/08The Beer Bat Hits an Ecommerce Home Run with BigCommerce
BU
08/22BIGCOMMERCE : Partners with UK Government to Power Digital Transformation and Supercharge ..
PU
08/17BigCommerce Named as a Challenger in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Co..
BU
08/16BigCommerce Holdings Signs Partnership Deal With Affirm
MT
08/16BigCommerce and Affirm Expand Partnership to Offer Affirm's Adaptive Checkout™ as..
BU
08/15INSIDER SELL : Bigcommerce Holdings
MT
08/12INSIDER SELL : Bigcommerce Holdings
MT
08/12BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/12INSIDER SELL : Bigcommerce Holdings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 280 M - -
Net income 2022 -121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 192 M 1 192 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 337
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,24 $
Average target price 25,25 $
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brent Bellm Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Alvarez Chief Financial Officer
Brian Singh Dhatt Chief Technology Officer
Benjamin Sumrall Chief Operating Officer
Larry S. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.-54.09%1 192
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.72%1 879 314
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-34.72%63 455
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.84%49 632
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.18%49 484
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.43%45 714