    BIGC   US08975P1084

BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(BIGC)
  Report
04/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
17.82 USD   +2.89%
BigCommerce Further Invests in Becoming World's Most Powerful B2B Ecommerce Platform with Acquisition of BundleB2B

04/26/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform acquires longtime partner as B2B ecommerce booms

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the acquisition of BundleB2B, a longtime BigCommerce technology partner that provides next-level B2B functionality for BigCommerce merchants.

The deal follows the company’s recent acquisition of B2B Ninja, a premier enterprise quoting solution, and furthers BigCommerce’s ability to deliver dynamic powerful ecommerce functionality to B2B merchants at a time when B2B ecommerce continues to boom.

The global B2B ecommerce market is estimated to reach $25.65 trillion by 2028, growing at more than 18% annually.1 Today’s acquisition of BundleB2B gives BigCommerce merchants the tools to offer B2B buyers an optimal ecommerce experience.

“Consumer brands may have pioneered ecommerce, but B2B companies are quickly catching up,” said Brent Bellm, CEO of BigCommerce. “At BigCommerce, we provide a platform that is easier to use and faster than legacy B2B solutions and more flexible and powerful than other SaaS platforms. This acquisition further cements our commitment to being the best ecommerce option for B2B merchants.”

BundleB2B was built exclusively for B2B merchants of BigCommerce, coupling existing enterprise-focused capabilities with advanced, easily configurable B2B functionality that saves time, automates manual processes and shortens sales cycles, including:

  • Account Management to allow for multiple tiers of buyers with specific permissions based on their roles
  • Order Tools including shared shopping lists and buy again functionality to improve the customer purchase experience
  • Quote Management to allow shoppers to request a quote directly from the merchant’s storefront
  • Sales Rep Masquerade to enable the merchant’s sales team to assist customers in the purchasing process

The two companies have been partnering closely to deliver BigCommerce B2B Edition, an advanced suite of B2B functionalities that has experienced significant growth since its launch in June 2021. B2B Edition expanded on existing BigCommerce features and streamlined onboarding, support and contract services into one all-inclusive bundle with a single point of contact. B2B Edition empowers companies with complex operations to add new channels quickly, create B2C-level experiences and run operations for B2B and B2C audiences on a single platform.

“BundleB2B is the reason we switched from Shopify to BigCommerce,” said P.J. Greco, president of health and beauty brand William Roam. “We want to drive our B2B customers to ordering online as much as possible, and without BundleB2B, we would have to hire a development team to customize a complicated website. With BundleB2B, we can manage the website ourselves, which is important to us.”

“The combination of BigCommerce and BundleB2B has been critical for helping us scale our B2B business with Major League Baseball teams,” said Sam McGee, president of Green Egg Design, parent company of The Beer Bat brand. “Through our site, they can easily design their bats and automatically get pricing and shipping quotes. That simple process has been huge as we’ve grown to selling tens of thousands of products to teams all over the country in just a couple years. It’s as easy as point, click and ship.”

This acquisition means BigCommerce will integrate BundleB2B even more closely within its platform and will continue to invest in B2B Edition. BigCommerce merchants will also continue to receive all the benefits of B2B Edition, now with even closer alignment with BundleB2B for a more integrated solution.

BigCommerce will continue to offer B2B Edition through the exclusive integration of BundleB2B with BigCommerce Enterprise to help merchants better facilitate online operations and provide customers with seamless transactions and convenient self-service account capabilities.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

_____________________
1B2B e-commerce trends


© Business Wire 2022
