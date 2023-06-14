Advanced search
BigCommerce Merchant MKM Building Supplies Wins MACH Impact Award for Successful B2B Composable Commerce Implementation

06/14/2023 | 08:02am EDT
BigCommerce merchant Bulk Nutrients was a finalist for Best Health/Pharma Project

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced that MKM Building Supplies was honored with a 2023 MACH Impact Award from the MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems.

The MACH Impact Awards honor the most globally innovative and impactful technology projects that utilize a MACH (microservices-based, API-first, Cloud native SaaS, Headless) strategy.

“Composable commerce empowers merchants to diversify their tech stacks to meet their business needs and deliver incredible customer experiences,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president of marketing at BigCommerce. “The MACH Alliance mission reflects our own strategy at BigCommerce to provide an open, flexible platform and world-class partners that together can future-proof ecommerce businesses.”

UK-based MKM Building Supplies, the largest independent builder's merchant in the UK with over 100 branches across England, Scotland and Wales, was recognized for its new website built with headless technology to deliver a first-class digital purchasing experience for new and existing MKM customers. The project involved re-platforming the former MKM website to BigCommerce. Media, marketing and technology company Brave Bison led the integration of the overall solution, enlisting front-end solution Vue Storefront to implement the headless architecture and collaborating with commerce experience provider Bloomreach to drive seamless personalization across the site.

Only four weeks after going live, MKM experienced a remarkable growth in online presence based on its data, including a 42% increase in site traffic over the previous year, a 75% improvement in average page load speed and a 77% boost in average time on page. MKM also observed a 26% increase in total web orders and a 82% uptick in revenue. The company is attracting new customers with new account creation growing from 700 per month to approximately 1,500 per month. And those customers are spending more. The average order value grew from £95 to £137, surpassing MKM’s goal of £120. Not only are customers buying more, they are expressing their appreciation for the new site and its improved functionality, as evidenced by a 23% increase in net promoter score.

A finalist in the Best Health/Pharma Project category, Australia-based Bulk Nutrients first launched its new store using BigCommerce’s native features and later shifted to a headless strategy to improve the shopping experience for its customers. The company took advantage of BigCommerce’s open SaaS platform, robust APIs and strong partner ecosystem to build a powerful new site that can scale as the company grows. Bulk Nutrients’ existing BigCommerce store served as the cornerstone of their headless tech stack. In the early stages of prototyping, they took advantage of BigCommerce’s open SaaS features to integrate with third parties such as Next.js to power the front-end, Vercel for hosting and CDN, Sanity as the CMS and Algolia powering the on-site search. As a result of launching the new site, Bulk Nutrients customers now have a more enjoyable shopping experience and easier path to purchase, including on mobile devices. From Bulk Nutrients’ launch on BigCommerce in 2015 through July 2022, the company saw a 326% increase in monthly users, and its conversion rate increased 52%.

“We evaluated submissions from a wide range of businesses around the world,” said Sonja Keerl, MACH Alliance co-founder and judging chair. “MACH principles are clearly taking hold among businesses as evidenced by the many strong submissions we received. The judges had a very difficult time choosing from an array of worthwhile projects, and the winners truly represent the best of the best.”

The Awards were open to any business across the globe, including businesses who are not MACH Alliance members, and were eligible for submission from customers, vendors, system integrators or any others. The MACH Alliance received 150 nominations across the eight categories. Award entries were evaluated by an independent panel, and each award was judged on the project outcomes using MACH technologies to achieve or exceed objectives.

To learn more about BigCommerce’s composable commerce and headless solutions, click here.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
