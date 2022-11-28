Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIGC   US08975P1084

BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(BIGC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
7.890 USD   -4.01%
04:07pBigCommerce Merchants See 31% GMV Increase on Black Friday, Outpacing Broader Retail Industry
BU
11/22Bridgeline Digital's Site Search Launches on BigCommerce Platform
MT
11/22Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Expands Partnership with Bridgeline to Power New Multi-Storefront Site Search Connector
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

BigCommerce Merchants See 31% GMV Increase on Black Friday, Outpacing Broader Retail Industry

11/28/2022 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The first two days of Cyber Week were as busy and successful as ever for BigCommerce merchants, despite retailers starting holiday promotions earlier

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today reported its merchants experienced significant increases in sales on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday compared to last year and outpaced overall retail performance during the critical start of Cyber Week.

On Black Friday, BigCommerce merchant gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 31%, bolstered by a 25% increase in total orders and a 4.5% increase in AOV, compared to Black Friday 2021. Overall U.S. sales on Black Friday were up 1.4% over 2021, according to Adobe Analytics.

On Thanksgiving, GMV for BigCommerce stores was up 23% with total orders increasing 22% compared to Thanksgiving 2021. The average order value (AOV) was nearly 1% higher over last year. More broadly, U.S. sales on Thanksgiving were up 2.9% year-over-year, according to Adobe Analytics, setting a record of $5.3 billion. Globally, Thanksgiving sales increased 1% to $31 billion, according to data from Salesforce.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) projects U.S. holiday sales to grow 6-8% year-over-year, compared to the 13.5% growth seen in 2021.

“Given the soft global economy, this year’s peak holiday sales week is more important than ever. With a year-over-year sales increase of 31% on Black Friday and 23% on Thanksgiving, BigCommerce merchants grew significantly faster than overall ecommerce,” said Brent Bellm, chief executive officer at BigCommerce. “Our merchants sell more by taking advantage of BigCommerce’s industry-leading capabilities in customer experience, multi-storefront expansion and omnichannel selling.”

The first two days of Cyber Week paint a clear picture of what many retailers suspected heading into this holiday season: the retail landscape has changed dramatically. BigCommerce merchants began seeing holiday purchase spikes in October, yet shoppers continued to look for major savings on the traditional big deal days over the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend. And while the holiday season now stretches longer, the traditional Cyber Week shopping days are busier than ever with holiday ecommerce sales still on the rise.

For more results and analysis, read the full report on the BigCommerce blog.

Methodology

BigCommerce’s holiday shopping data is based on a comparison of total platform sales that occurred between Nov. 25-26, 2021, and Nov. 24-25, 2022. It represents information from thousands of small, mid-sized and enterprise retailers selling on the BigCommerce platform. Unless otherwise noted, the data is global.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
04:07pBigCommerce Merchants See 31% GMV Increase on Black Friday, Outpacing Broader Retail In..
BU
11/22Bridgeline Digital's Site Search Launches on BigCommerce Platform
MT
11/22Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Expands Partnership with Bridgeline to Power New Multi-Storefr..
CI
11/09BigCommerce to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
AQ
11/07KeyBanc Capital Markets Adjusts Price Target on BigCommerce Holdings to $15 From $25, M..
MT
11/07North American Morning Briefing: Bulls Shrug Off -3-
DJ
11/07North American Morning Briefing: Bulls Shrug Off -2-
DJ
11/04BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/04Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on BigCommerce Holdings to $23 From $26, Maintains B..
MT
11/04Truist Securities Downgrades BigCommerce Holdings to Hold Rating From Buy, Price Target..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 280 M - -
Net income 2022 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 606 M 606 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 337
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,22 $
Average target price 17,17 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brent Bellm Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Alvarez Chief Financial Officer
Brian Singh Dhatt Chief Technology Officer
Rosie Rivel Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Sumrall Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.-76.76%606
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.41%1 844 908
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.73%50 864
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.63%49 598
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.22%45 896
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.44%31 718