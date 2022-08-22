BigCommerce : Partners with UK Government to Power Digital Transformation and Supercharge Growth for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses

Help to Grow: Digital scheme offers eligible retailers up to £5000 in ecommerce discounts, lowering barriers to digitalization and enabling innovation for millions of UK businesses

LONDON, UK and AUSTIN, TX - August 23, 2022 - BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it has been selected as an approved ecommerce technology supplier for the UK government-backed Help to Grow: Digital scheme. The scheme offers BigCommerce's ecommerce platform at subsidised rates, allowing small- and medium-sized UK businesses to build modern online storefronts that drive competition, innovative customer experiences and sales growth.

Consumers continue to demand the flexibility to shop online, and retailers at all stages of growth require a robust online presence that covers multiple touchpoints and marketplaces. In Europe alone, ecommerce revenue is expected to reach USD $569.2 billion by 2025. As a preferred and certified software provider, BigCommerce's flexible enterprise-grade ecommerce platform helps B2C and B2B brands of all sizes establish and maximise their online presence without the need for technical skills or expensive hosting.

"Selling online can be transformative for businesses, and SaaS solutions are lowering the barrier to entry for ecommerce across the world. We're honoured to partner with the UK Government as an approved ecommerce provider for this great scheme," said Jim Herbert, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA at BigCommerce. "As ecommerce continues to become widely accessible, small- and medium-sized businesses no longer need to take on designing, hosting, securing, and updating proprietary sites themselves. BigCommerce allows retailers to build beautiful bespoke sites, taking care of the technical side so that entrepreneurs can focus on what matters most - growing their business."

Help to Grow: Digital allows businesses that employ between one and 249 people to adopt the latest CRM, digital accounting and ecommerce software by covering 50% of the costs or up to £5000. The expanded requirements have increased the number of eligible businesses to 1.24 million UK businesses.

"Extending our Help to Grow: Digital scheme and welcoming new suppliers such as BigCommerce on board will enable thousands more SMEs to become more innovative, more competitive and more profitable," said business Minister Lord Callanan. "Helping British businesses adopt new technology to sell online will enable them to reach new customers, drive sales and position themselves for the future. This will boost productivity and help create jobs and prosperity across the UK."

Eligible businesses can learn more and apply for the discount at https://www.bigcommerce.co.uk/dm/help-to-grow/.

