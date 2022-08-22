Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIGC   US08975P1084

BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(BIGC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-22 pm EDT
17.48 USD   -4.79%
05:36pBIGCOMMERCE : Partners with UK Government to Power Digital Transformation and Supercharge Growth for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses
PU
08/17BigCommerce Named as a Challenger in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce Platforms for Third Consecutive Year
BU
08/16BigCommerce Holdings Signs Partnership Deal With Affirm
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BigCommerce : Partners with UK Government to Power Digital Transformation and Supercharge Growth for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses

08/22/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Help to Grow: Digital scheme offers eligible retailers up to £5000 in ecommerce discounts, lowering barriers to digitalization and enabling innovation for millions of UK businesses

LONDON, UK and AUSTIN, TX - August 23, 2022 - BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it has been selected as an approved ecommerce technology supplier for the UK government-backed Help to Grow: Digital scheme. The scheme offers BigCommerce's ecommerce platform at subsidised rates, allowing small- and medium-sized UK businesses to build modern online storefronts that drive competition, innovative customer experiences and sales growth.

Consumers continue to demand the flexibility to shop online, and retailers at all stages of growth require a robust online presence that covers multiple touchpoints and marketplaces. In Europe alone, ecommerce revenue is expected to reach USD $569.2 billion by 2025. As a preferred and certified software provider, BigCommerce's flexible enterprise-grade ecommerce platform helps B2C and B2B brands of all sizes establish and maximise their online presence without the need for technical skills or expensive hosting.

"Selling online can be transformative for businesses, and SaaS solutions are lowering the barrier to entry for ecommerce across the world. We're honoured to partner with the UK Government as an approved ecommerce provider for this great scheme," said Jim Herbert, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA at BigCommerce. "As ecommerce continues to become widely accessible, small- and medium-sized businesses no longer need to take on designing, hosting, securing, and updating proprietary sites themselves. BigCommerce allows retailers to build beautiful bespoke sites, taking care of the technical side so that entrepreneurs can focus on what matters most - growing their business."

Help to Grow: Digital allows businesses that employ between one and 249 people to adopt the latest CRM, digital accounting and ecommerce software by covering 50% of the costs or up to £5000. The expanded requirements have increased the number of eligible businesses to 1.24 million UK businesses.

"Extending our Help to Grow: Digital scheme and welcoming new suppliers such as BigCommerce on board will enable thousands more SMEs to become more innovative, more competitive and more profitable," said business Minister Lord Callanan. "Helping British businesses adopt new technology to sell online will enable them to reach new customers, drive sales and position themselves for the future. This will boost productivity and help create jobs and prosperity across the UK."

Eligible businesses can learn more and apply for the discount at https://www.bigcommerce.co.uk/dm/help-to-grow/.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit https://www.bigcommerce.co.uk or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Bigcommerce Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
05:36pBIGCOMMERCE : Partners with UK Government to Power Digital Transformation and Supercharge ..
PU
08/17BigCommerce Named as a Challenger in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Co..
BU
08/16BigCommerce Holdings Signs Partnership Deal With Affirm
MT
08/16BigCommerce and Affirm Expand Partnership to Offer Affirm's Adaptive Checkout™ as..
BU
08/15INSIDER SELL : Bigcommerce Holdings
MT
08/12INSIDER SELL : Bigcommerce Holdings
MT
08/12BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/12INSIDER SELL : Bigcommerce Holdings
MT
08/08Barclays Trims BigCommerce Holdings Price Target to $20 From $21, Maintains Equalweight..
MT
08/08BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 280 M - -
Net income 2022 -121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 347 M 1 347 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 337
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,36 $
Average target price 25,25 $
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brent Bellm Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Alvarez Chief Financial Officer
Brian Singh Dhatt Chief Technology Officer
Benjamin Sumrall Chief Operating Officer
Larry S. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.-48.09%1 347
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.92%2 134 076
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-29.36%68 662
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.70%56 104
SYNOPSYS INC.-1.49%55 528
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.0.91%51 499