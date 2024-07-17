Company scores more Gold medals than other participating platforms in the Midmarket Edition; receives customer accolades for its extensive partner ecosystem, rich application integrations, robust APIs and ease-of-use, validating the platform’s ability to modernize B2B operations to grow, scale and meet digital buyer needs

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it has scored 24 out of 24 total medals in the 2024 Paradigm B2B Combines for Digital Commerce Solutions (Enterprise and Midmarket Editions) for the second consecutive year. BigCommerce advanced its rankings in a total of eight categories in both Editions and achieved more Gold medals in Midmarket than other ecommerce participating platforms, further positioning the platform as a preferred choice for midmarket and enterprise B2B organizations looking to innovate, grow and scale their businesses.

BigCommerce has transformed the way sellers and buyers do business, turning legacy B2B practices into a modern and agile digital operation with a composable foundation ready to ambitiously scale with the business.

B2B Edition, BigCommerce’s flagship suite of B2B functionalities, gives large global manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors the flexibility, agility and customization to elevate online selling experiences and meet digital buyer expectations, drive conversion and build brand loyalty. B2B Edition’s new Open Source Buyer Portal takes customization to the next level by giving B2B enterprises full access to the open-source code for a robust buyer portal foundation to build and create tailored buyer experiences that meet their unique industry demands and workflows.

“To extract maximum value from an ecommerce site, B2B companies should view ecommerce as more than a mere shopping cart and checkout process. Rather, it should be regarded as a comprehensive ‘buyer portal’ where buyers can manage all aspects of their interactions with the business, from product discovery and purchase to service and warranty management,” said Lance Owide, general manager of B2B at BigCommerce. “BigCommerce continues to invest in ways that manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers can unlock the full potential of B2B ecommerce and capitalize on gaining a competitive advantage, increasing market share and improving buyer satisfaction.”

BigCommerce's platform received 12 medals in the Paradigm B2B (Midmarket Edition) and 12 medals in the Paradigm B2B (Enterprise Edition), including the advancement of:

Vision & Strategy, Customer Service & Support and Site Search moving from Silver to Gold (Midmarket Edition)

(Midmarket Edition) Site Search and Promotions Management from Silver to Gold (Enterprise Edition)

(Enterprise Edition) Vision & Strategy, Ability to Execute, and Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure from Bronze to Silver (Enterprise Edition)

“B2B organizations recognize that today’s digital buyer expects their purchasing journey experience to be frictionless and personalized in order to carry out distinct tasks and responsibilities that are crucial for their organization’s success,” said Andy Hoar, chief executive officer at Paradigm B2B. “BigCommerce’s well-developed partner ecosystem, rich best-of-breed integrations, robust set of APIs, strong pricing engine and impressive channel enablement capabilities are particularly well-suited for midmarket and enterprise B2B companies seeking a value-priced, multitenant B2B ecommerce solution.”

Developed and personally evaluated by Paradigm B2B CEO and B2B ecommerce expert Andy Hoar, the Paradigm B2B Combine assesses all vendor solutions on a five-point scale across 38 detailed and weighted criteria based on Andy’s years of industry experience, as well as his nearly 80 recent interviews with B2B practitioners such as vice presidents of ecommerce and IT decision-makers. Medals were awarded based on composite scores in 12 distinct categories.

The breakdown of award categories include:

Vision & Strategy

Ability to Execute

Customer Service & Support

Partner Ecosystem

Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Site Search

Sales & Channel Enablement

Promotions Management

Marketplaces

Transaction Management and Integrations

Operations & Infrastructure

Content & Data Management

Download complimentary copies of both Paradigm B2B Combines to get a deep dive on the categories where BigCommerce placed Gold, Silver and Bronze:

2024 Paradigm B2B Combine Midmarket Edition

2024 Paradigm B2B Combine Enterprise Edition

“B2B Edition is a complete out-of-the-box experience and has been critical in helping us scale globally,” said Sam McGee, president at Green Egg Design LLC, d/b/a The Beer Bat. “B2B Edition’s Multi-Storefront capability allows us to create custom storefront experiences that give a localized look and feel specialized for our various buyers. Having the ability to analyze our business activity and performance either holistically or dialed down to a specific storefront is invaluable. Coupling MSF with the new buyer portal has leveled up the buyer experience because it gives them full control to manage and design orders, shopping lists, purchases, invoicing and shipping all from one place. B2B Edition handles everything. I can't tell you enough how scalable it is.”

