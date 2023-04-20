BigCommerce : Tegus 57764 Sharon Gee Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Feedonomics a subsidiary of BigCommerce 04/20/2023 | 10:55am EDT Send by mail :

Many of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to BigCommerce at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. BigCommerce assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law. Daniel Lentz, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at BigCommerce So to start with, my name is Daniel Lentz, and I'm responsible for finance and investor relations at BigCommerce. And with me today is my colleague and friend, Sharon Gee. Sharon, do you mind introducing yourself to all of our readers and investors as well, please. Sharon Gee, Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Feedonomics Yes. Thanks, Daniel. My name is Sharon Gee. I'm the senior vice president of sales and strategic partnerships at Feedonomics, which is a company that was acquired by BigCommerce. And I'm also the general manager of omnichannel strategy and partnerships for BigCommerce. Daniel Lentz, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at BigCommerce Outstanding. So to start with Sharon, I'm going to go through a series of questions with you. I may jump in on a few of these as well as we go. But can you start with a quick overview of what Feedonomics is for folks who may not be as familiar? And as a part of that, if you wouldn't mind, give a little bit of the history of the partnership between BigCommerce and Feedonomics and how it evolved to where it is today? THIS DOCUMENT MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED, DISTRIBUTED, OR TRANSMITTED IN ANY FORM OR BY ANY MEANS INCLUDING RESALE OF ANY PART, UNAUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTION TO A THIRD PARTY OR OTHER METHODS, WITHOUT THE PRIOR WRITTEN PERMISSION OF TEGUS INC. Page 1 of 7 Sharon Gee, Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Feedonomics Sure. Feedonomics is the leading feed management solution for enterprise merchants. So what we do is we take data from systems of record, we aggregate that data, we marry it up with data that enhances it and optimizes it for performance, and then we send it to the channels it needs to go to. So we syndicate it to channels like Google, Meta, TikTok, Amazon, all of the channels that are advertisers and/or affiliate marketplaces in order to be able to help merchants and agencies get better return on their advertising spend and list their products on channels of growth, whether it's advertising that's driving traffic back to an owned experience or whether it's a third-party marketplace channel where the conversion actually happens on the channel. And we do that for 30% of the Internet Retailer 1000. Feedonomics was actually a partner of BigCommerce, and it was part of the omnichannel partner ecosystem, and we found that our enterprise customers, many of them, were working with Feedonomics, taking their data from BigCommerce and syndicating it to channels of growth and then syncing their orders back into either BigCommerce or other systems of record. We identified that in an omnichannel world where merchants are looking for ways to grow all the time whether that's getting more out of what they're already spending on advertising channels, doing more with the same or whether it's expanding to additional channels. Feedonomics was a really strategic growth partner that they were working with in order to grow their omnichannel strategy and to increase their traffic, increase their acquisition of customers on various different channels. And so we partnered really closely with them, and as we found more collaboration in partnership with them, we realized that omnichannel isn't an option, it's an imperative for our merchants to be able to grow. And so it made sense to acquire them and partner even more closely, while also maintaining their independent approach that allows Feedonomics to continue to partner with the other ecommerce platforms they also work with. So they certainly are part of BigCommerce, but they also continue to partner with the ecommerce platforms that they've worked with for years and years, whether that's Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe/Magento, Shopify, WooCommerce, etc. Daniel Lentz, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at BigCommerce That actually leads to my next question. Feedonomics partners closely with multiple ecommerce platforms, not just BigCommerce, yet it's obviously a part of BigCommerce. Why is Feedonomics well suited to all platforms even though it is technically owned by BigCommerce? Sharon Gee, Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Feedonomics Yes, enterprise merchants need optionality. The composability that is kind of very common right now as a priority for enterprise merchants to be able to work with the existing technology stacks that they have, but then find ways to grow and optimize their existing business is really critical. Feedonomics was built for that. It's built to be flexible so that no matter what your system of record for your product catalog is, no matter where you're getting that information for catalog and inventory and order data, whether it's an ecommerce platform or a PIM or an ERP, you can take that data syndicated to the place it needs to go and then bring back the resulting orders or information on the listings. And so by nature, it's a composable enterprise-focused technology that gives an enterprise merchant the agility required to be able to use whichever systems of record they want, for ecommerce, for ERP, etc. It's a platform-agnostic solution and it has to be, because in order to support the various different kinds of growth technology stacks that enterprise merchants need in order to meet the needs of their unique businesses, you have to have that technical agility to be able to address those use cases. That's really where Feedonomics thrives. It's how it was built. It's a data transformation engine with middleware at its core that can integrate with systems on the left side, and then make sure that there is seamless integration to whatever systems are on the right side that you're trying to get that data to and from. THIS DOCUMENT MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED, DISTRIBUTED, OR TRANSMITTED IN ANY FORM OR BY ANY MEANS INCLUDING RESALE OF ANY PART, UNAUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTION TO A THIRD PARTY OR OTHER METHODS, WITHOUT THE PRIOR WRITTEN PERMISSION OF TEGUS INC. Page 2 of 7 What that also means is we have an opportunity to continue to help merchants on any platform grow. That is a unique benefit that supports the open commerce philosophy that BigCommerce really holds, and it underpins our entire strategic product philosophy. Daniel Lentz, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at BigCommerce Brent Bellm, our CEO, has talked about this a lot ever since the acquisition of Feedonomics on various earnings calls and he's spoken about the fact that we are very, very enthusiastic about continuing to run Feedonomics and invest in Feedonomics for it to continue to provide excellent service to merchants regardless of what platform they're on. We intend to continue doing so indefinitely. As a part of that, though, I know there are still some special unique advantages that the combination of Feedonomics and BigCommerce offers together. Can you walk through for investors, what's the unique value prop for merchants that are running on BigCommerce and using Feedonomics? What are the synergies on the merchant side of things that the two combined offer up to merchants? Sharon Gee, Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Feedonomics Yes, there are three that I would outline. The first is we have a unique ability to essentially negotiate on behalf of thousands of merchants on BigCommerce and Feedonomics and any merchants that are served by our wide ecosystem of tech and agency partners. Now that's unique because when you're going to someone like Amazon and TikTok and Google and Meta and saying, "Hey, we want to run this really unique program, or we want guaranteed SLA support or white-glove onboarding or unique ads credit benefits for our merchants." That is much more effective if you're doing that on behalf of a company with tens of thousands of merchants than if you're one of the other third-party competitors who has a dumb pipe connecting data from one place to the other. That is a unique benefit, which is that the omnichannel technology and agency partnership practice of BigCommerce is able to bring those benefits to anyone who is using Feedonomics no matter what ecommerce platform they're on. That is unique. But those who use both BigCommerce and Feedonomics together, get the unique benefits of that because we're able to put those solutions together. You get agencies who are enabled and trained on the technologies and the partnerships that we're bringing to the table with TikTok, TikTok Shop, with Amazon, with Amazon Buy with Prime, with Meta shop's ads. All of the new features that essentially are the levers of outsized ROI growth are these big technology releases that merchants want to take advantage of, but they don't want to have to build their own customized point-to-pointone-off integrations because it's not maintainable, they can't do it at scale. And so it's unique having an ecommerce platform, partnered with a market-leading feed management solution where you can essentially bring those benefits to bear on both sides of the house. It means that you get unprecedented time to market, right? Low total cost of ownership because we can obviously put together far more compelling benefits and deals, both with our partners as well as amongst ourselves from a pricing perspective, if you're working with both BigCommerce and Feedonomics, so there's unique pricing and value there for low total cost of ownership. That's the second one. And then the third one is speed to market because of integration speed. We are making it a goal of ours to make it as easy as possible for BigCommerce merchants to take advantage of Feedonomics and Feedonomics merchants to take advantage of BigCommerce technology. What that means is we are pre-integrating the solutions that you might otherwise need to to do some of your own integration if you were leveraging Feedonomics with an existing technology that you might have, right? You might want to take advantage of their REST API and do an integration of orders into your own ERP. As it turns out, we're doing a lot of that work to make that story around how we make the data for catalog, inventory and orders flow seamlessly to those growth channels, but also to the downstream systems, ERP, fulfillment partners like Amazon Buy with Prime and their warehousing. As well as to make that data flow seamlessly into data solutions that give people first-party data visibility on how their products are performing across these channels? So those are some of the benefits that I would highlight. THIS DOCUMENT MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED, DISTRIBUTED, OR TRANSMITTED IN ANY FORM OR BY ANY MEANS INCLUDING RESALE OF ANY PART, UNAUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTION TO A THIRD PARTY OR OTHER METHODS, WITHOUT THE PRIOR WRITTEN PERMISSION OF TEGUS INC. Page 3 of 7 Daniel Lentz, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at BigCommerce That's great. Thank you. So when I have conversations with investors, and we get into discussions about Feedonomics, what I find very commonly is that few investors know a lot about omnichannel feed management. It's fairly nuanced. It's not something that gets a lot of publicity, but it's obviously pipes that run a lot of the omnichannel advertising and shopping that occurs over the Internet. Again, investors are typically not very familiar with Feedonomics or the competitors for Feedonomics. So do you mind giving an overview of who are the main competitors for Feedonomics? And I would include in that, obviously, merchants' own data teams that are often attempting to do the same thing. Walk me through on behalf of investors, who are the main competitors? How is Feedonomics differentiated from them? Sharon Gee, Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Feedonomics Yes. So there's a few different groups that I'll mention here. One of them is feed management solutions. So anybody who is taking data from an ecommerce system of record, from an ERP and then essentially creating a pipe where they send catalog inventory and order data to a channel like Google. So anyone who's sending data to Google Merchant Center or into Meta advertising properties or is sending product listing data to Amazon or eBay or Walmart or any of those channels, those are competitors, right? They are providing this capability to send data from one place to another place in order to list a product on that surface. So feed management companies listing solutions is kind of a technology category. Oftentimes, you actually have people doing this manually. That can be agencies who support these customers. So these agencies manage the catalog that is being sent to Google Merchant Center, because that catalog powers organic search results and then return on ad spend, right? Because if you're essentially uploading data that allows the Google algorithm to search and merchandise and show search results, if you give it better data, you get better results. And so advertising agencies who provide feeds are actually some of our very best customers because they're working with merchants, and they leverage the Feedonomics platform in order to improve CPC and ROAS. So that's an example of somebody who might be doing it manually and they really find a lot of value in working and partnering with Feedonomics. Another group of people is obviously internally at a merchant, you oftentimes have people who are responsible for feed management. hey might sit on the technical side or the data analytics or the product side and their job is get that data out of their system of record, if it's an ERP and then create a CSV file and manually upload it to Google Merchant Center on some regular cadence in order to make sure that their catalog is refreshed appropriately. That can become very cumbersome if you have multiple brands, multiple regions, multiple currencies, multiple languages. If you're taking that core catalog and you're sending it in English and French and German to different channels, and then you send it to Google and Meta and TikTok and Amazon, that's a nonlinear complexity problem. And so Feedonomics really helps with that problem, too, which is sometimes extremely manual work that is done on the merchant side, and we can save them on average 50 hours a month of management in many cases, and that's a very, very common use case. Daniel Lentz, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at BigCommerce Let's pivot to help folks understand a bit more about the go-to-market model. How do your relationships with technology partners or systems integrators and agencies, performance marketing agencies, how do those affect the way that you go about acquiring new clients? Sharon Gee, Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Feedonomics We have built something called the Omnichannel Certified Partner Program. And the focus of that program is to create a virtuous triangle of value.Merchants want to be spoiled rotten with the very, very best offer that a technology company has to bring. So if you want to be able to list your products on TikTok, you want unique ads credits, you want white glove onboarding, you want dedicated support so that if your feed gets rejected, you can get access to it and know how to fix it, you want access to best practices. THIS DOCUMENT MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED, DISTRIBUTED, OR TRANSMITTED IN ANY FORM OR BY ANY MEANS INCLUDING RESALE OF ANY PART, UNAUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTION TO A THIRD PARTY OR OTHER METHODS, WITHOUT THE PRIOR WRITTEN PERMISSION OF TEGUS INC. Page 4 of 7 You want agencies who are trained on this program to help you grow. If you're a merchant, that's what you want. So that's where we started. We built this program to deliver that. So we go to the tech partner platforms and we say, "Hey, on behalf of all of these customers that we work with, we will train them, we will educate these agencies. We will provide this value for you if you will bring something really compelling to our -- and offer something compelling and have skin in the game with us with our merchants." Offer them dedicated onboarding, offer them unique ad credits programs that they can only get in with us and with you, offer them a dedicated technical solutions architect who can make sure that if there are technical challenges, we can answer their questions. And so we start with the technology platforms with Google, with Meta, with TikTok, with Amazon, and we say, "Hey, here's a program that we think could really benefit and help our merchants grow." They say, great, and we say, we'll go help train our agencies on that program and partnership with you. So it's a combination of value where the tech partner gets one relationship where we're helping onboard high-value customers to them who qualify for their programs, who they know these programs will work for. We then train the agencies. The agencies get early access to the program. They get dedicated technical support between both the platform of record, which is the BigCommerce e-commerce platform or the feed management solution that is getting that data from their systems of record and the growth channel. And so the agency likes it because there's a nice product handshake between the two platforms, where usually, if you put in a support ticket, they just disappear into the ether. So we're benefiting the merchant, we're benefiting the agency, and we benefit the tech partner because we simplify that go-to-market with them to bring them valuable customers. And it turns out it works really well if you focus on delivering value to the merchants and then the ecosystem that serves them. Daniel Lentz, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at BigCommerce I appreciate the thoroughness of the answers here. So I get a lot of questions about various announcements that we make with the partnerships that we have. And we had a series of very, very exciting ones lately. We've a number that we've announced with Google, with Amazon Buy with Prime in particular, I get a lot of questions about that. Can you tell me more about some of the recent announcements? And then how do you expect those to impact merchants over the course of the next couple of years? Sharon Gee, Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Feedonomics These new announcements are really focused on the work that we've done to partner with these technology platforms to understand what's on their road maps and the new features they're releasing and to make it as seamless as possible for our merchants to take advantage of that. I'll give an example with Buy with Prime. Buy with Prime is a completely game-changing announcement that Amazon made, where essentially they are offering the ability for someone to put a Prime badge on a direct-to-consumer site. They're willing to help you acquire new customers, help you nurture those customers by providing you unprecedented customer data where historically Amazon has not done that, and then allow you to keep that relationship and increase conversion with a trusted offer of next-day delivery that we have all come to know and love with Prime. That's a very unique value proposition for a merchant to evaluate what that means for their strategy. If you are a CPG company, where historically, it's been really challenging for you to want to turn on direct-to- consumer as a channel because maybe it doesn't make sense for you to spin up a warehouse to do one- or two-day delivery. Buy with Prime offers you a really unique opportunity to do that, but only if it's easy to manage. Buy with Prime offers you a really unique opportunity to do that, but only if it's easy to manage. And so our partnerships with someone like that is to make sure that we've done the homework and the data handshake that is required to make that seamless, to manage and keep in the systems of record where you already manage your business, your catalog, your inventory and your orders that make that kind of program possible. And it's the same with Meta. It's the same with the TikTok. We need to take the catalog data that exists within our systems and make it easy for merchants to list that on the channels they want to run product listing ads on, or where they want to be able to feature check out on Instagram or TikTok shop is generally

