BigCommerce : U.S. IPO market channels spirit of '99 to tee up bumper 2020

Aug 28 (Reuters) - A host of companies have filed for U.S.
initial public offerings (IPOs) this week in the busiest period
in recent history, as businesses rush to take advantage of ample
investor appetite for new stocks.
Filings by the likes of data analytics company Palantir
Technologies and cloud-based data warehouse firm Snowflake Inc
underscore the rebound in the IPO market, which had all but
ground to a halt in April due to the economic uncertainty of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The likes of short-term home rental company Airbnb and food
delivery company DoorDash are also gearing up for IPOs later
this year.
It has teed up what dealmakers expect to be one of the
busiest ever ends of the year.
"September, October is normally the busiest time of year for
IPOs but I think the market is going to make history with the
breadth of activity we'll have this year," said Jim Cooney, head
of equity capital markets for the Americas at Bank of America.
There were 17 filings of registration statements to go
public this week as of Friday morning, the highest in the last
five years, Refinitiv data showed.
Action by the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this year to pump
cash into markets has driven equity markets back up to record
highs despite the economic hit from the pandemic.
The rising stock market has made for a fertile IPO market,
with the strong performance by new stocks also a crucial factor.
The average one-day gain for U.S. IPOs so far this year is
23.7%, compared to 12.8% in 2019 and 13.4% in 2018, according to
data provider Dealogic. The average one-week return for 2020 is
25.4%, again outpacing 15.2% in 2019 and 11.9% in 2018.
Some companies have been able to notch eye-watering gains.
Retail software firm BigCommerce Holdings Inc has seen
its shares rise over 300% since its public debut earlier this
month.
"There's an exuberance throughout the IPO market that has
resulted in investors being rewarded for participating and
issuers being rewarded for fast-forwarding their IPO timelines,"
Cooney said.
That exuberance has also been seen in Asia where Ant Group,
Alibaba's fintech arm and China's dominant mobile payments firm,
this week filed for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai
which could raise as much as $30 billion to become the world's
largest IPO. It is a different story in Europe, where listing
volumes were at their lowest in eight years in the first half of
2020.
"IT FEELS LIKE 1999"
The strong run of IPO pricings continued this week with
Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc. The company
sold shares in its $1.5 billion IPO above its target range and
saw its stock jump more than 50% on its New York Stock Exchange
debt.
Companies have raised more than $70 billion in U.S. IPOs so
far in 2020, already outpacing a $62.5 billion haul for all of
2019. That puts the year on track to be the busiest since 2014
and second-biggest since 2000.
Much of the IPO activity has been driven by so-called
special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), which are shell
companies and raise money in an IPO to make an acquisition,
typically within two years and are set for a record year.
This week, Gary Cohn, the former economic adviser to U.S.
President Donald Trump, became the latest high-profile name to
join the frenzy of SPAC dealmaking.
The breakneck pace for IPOs has evoked memories of the
dot-com bubble at the turn of the century, with concerns the
exuberance could lead to frothy valuations which are not
sustainable in the long run.
"The levels of activity that we are seeing right now are at
levels that we have not seen in a very long time," said Tad
Freese, managing partner of the Silicon Valley office of law
firm Latham & Watkins. "It feels like 1999 again."
