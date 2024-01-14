Official BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC. press release

Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Award validates BigCommerce’s customer-first approach, innovation and strong partner ecosystem in B2C and B2B ecommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it has been honored with the Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Award for 2024 Best Commerce or Multi-Vendor Platform.

The VIP Awards recognize the solution providers that power the retail ecosystem and new ways that partnerships are formed and challenges are overcome. They acknowledge service to the retail industry and celebrate a willingness to transform from within, create deep and perceptive partnerships, and great solutions.

“Just about every aspect of commerce has evolved, with composable commerce creating a strong partnership ecosystem, including the continued rise of marketplaces,” according to Vendors in Partnership. “The finalists demonstrated how their solutions or services are helping determine the right business strategy, appropriate flexibility, robust functionality or seamless integration for customers, employees and other stakeholders.”

“Winning this VIP Award acknowledges the strength of BigCommerce’s industry-leading platform and the tremendous value we deliver for our customers,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president of marketing at BigCommerce. “Brands and retailers around the world choose BigCommerce because our open, simplified approach to enterprise ecommerce delivers the competitive advantage brands and retailers need to succeed around the world and across multiple sales channels, which in turn empowers them to deliver amazing customer experiences and scale their businesses.”

BigCommerce combines the best of SaaS with the flexibility and openness of API-enabled composability giving brands and retailers such as MKM Building Supplies, La Perla, Houzer and Solo Stove the freedom to choose the best combination of ecommerce solutions for their specific business needs.

BigCommerce was recognized along with other winners at the VIP Awards Gala in New York City on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in conjunction with NRF 2024, Retail’s Big Show.

To learn more about BigCommerce’s award-winning platform or meet with a member of our team at NRF, visit Booth 5575 on Level 3 of the Expo Hall at the Javits Center. Learn more about what we’ll be doing at NRF or schedule a consultation here.

