Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.    BIGC

BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(BIGC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BigCommerce to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on September 9, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 519-1347 from the United States and Canada or (914) 800-3909 internationally with conference ID 5080457. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from BigCommerce’s investor relations website at http://investors.bigcommerce.com.

Following the completion of the call through 7:00 p.m. ET on September 16, 2020, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 internationally with conference ID 5080457. A webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.bigcommerce.com for 12 months.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization, and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 120 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney, and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Relations Contact
Rachael Hensley
PR@BigCommerce.com		Investor Relations Contact
Rohit Giri
InvestorRelations@BigCommerce.com
512-865-4599

 

Source: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
04:31pBigCommerce to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on September 9,..
GL
08/11SoftBank touts Vision Fund gains, ditches operating profit as yardstick
RE
08/10BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in..
AQ
08/07BIGCOMMERCE : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full ..
BU
08/05NASDAQ WELCOMES BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS : BIGC) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
AQ
08/05SoftBank-backed BigCommerce shares jump nearly three-fold in Nasdaq debut
RE
08/05SoftBank-backed BigCommerce shares jump nearly three-fold in Nasdaq debut
RE
08/04BIGE HLDG : BigCommerce Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 112 M - -
Net income 2019 -42,6 M - -
Net Debt 2019 51,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4 316 M 4 316 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brent Bellm Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Alvarez Chief Financial Officer
Brian Singh Dhatt Chief Technology Officer
Larry S. Bohn Independent Director
Donald E. Clarke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%4 316
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.97%1 586 937
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.301.98%77 158
SEA LIMITED274.34%73 434
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC35.57%40 455
SPLUNK INC.30.51%31 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group