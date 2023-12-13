Official BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC. press release

Leading apparel retailer launches new website with improved customer experience and ability to support long-term growth

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced Coldwater Creek, a leading specialty retailer of women’s apparel, has launched a new ecommerce site with a modernized tech stack on the BigCommerce platform.

Coldwater Creek, a 40-year-old direct-to-consumer brand, faced an opportunity to upgrade its technology and replace its ecommerce platform to provide the company an ability to grow in a cost-effective and timely way. Coldwater Creek turned to digital commerce agency CQL, an elite BigCommerce partner, to help identify an ecommerce platform that would provide features and benefits to improve financial performance and support growth. The brand ultimately chose BigCommerce for its technological capabilities, strategic implementation plan and impressive total cost of ownership.

“Coldwater Creek’s growth plan required a significant upgrade to our ecommerce capabilities,” said Dave Walde, CEO of Coldwater Creek. “Replatforming to BigCommerce gives us a modernized infrastructure to drive brand expansion, deliver an engaging customer experience and provide us with tools to scale operations and grow revenue.”

Coldwater Creek’s new storefront delivers an elevated brand look with a heightened customer experience featuring nature-inspired palettes, intuitive navigation filled with captivating imagery and immersive storytelling, and visual badges and promotions to enrich the shopping experience. With an ecommerce infrastructure built on the open BigCommerce platform, Coldwater Creek is outfitted for long-term growth with the flexibility to add new functionality quickly and easily.

"The strategic digital transformation to BigCommerce and a new tech ecosystem underscores Coldwater Creek's commitment to innovation, differentiation, and dedication to serving their customers," states Scott Robertson, managing director at CQL. "With a best-of-breed omni-channel experience and robust tools for their ecommerce team, Coldwater Creek is positioned for substantial growth ahead."

“Coldwater Creek is the latest fashion and apparel brand to capitalize on BigCommerce's open, trusted platform and strong partner ecosystem to expand the functionality and power of its online storefront,” said Steven Chung, president of BigCommerce. “We’re thrilled to add this inspiring multi-generational brand to the BigCommerce platform and look forward to supporting their long-term growth.”

Coldwater Creek joins a growing group of fashion and apparel merchants on the BigCommerce platform, including La Perla, Badgley Mischka and Birdsnest. To explore BigCommerce’s fashion and apparel ecommerce solutions, click here.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About CQL

CQL is a digital commerce agency with a 28-year history of creating commerce experiences and solutions for inspiring brands and people who love them. CQL’s unparalleled technical expertise and experience design coupled with industry leading eCommerce platforms, has helped retailers and manufacturers drive record on-line revenue, build new channels, and envision world-changing ideas. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our clients include PetSmart, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Wolverine Worldwide, Paula’s Choice, Coldwater Creek, Brighton, Bauer, Stride Rite, Escalade Sports, Footwear Unlimited, Haworth, and more. For more information, call 616-365-1000, or visit CQLCorp.com.

About Coldwater Creek

Founded in Sandpoint, Idaho in 1984, Coldwater Creek (www.coldwatercreek.com) is a lifestyle brand and ecommerce retailer of women's apparel, shoes, and accessories. Inspired by the splendor of the great Northwest, Coldwater Creek's unique fashion aesthetic embraces the simplicity, artistry, and beauty of nature. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Coldwater Creek is committed to creating meaningful customer relationships, a seamless shopping experience, and trusted style advice.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231213966840/en/