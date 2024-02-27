TechBlocks helps design, architect, engineer and optimize digital commerce engines & experiences to help BigCommerce’s fast-growing B2C, B2B and D2C brands improve customer experience, accelerate time to market, reduce operating expenses, and power new digital revenue streams.

TechBlocks is doubling down on their investment in digital commerce by aligning one of their fastest growing verticals with one of the fastest growing e-commerce platforms by announcing it has officially become a BigCommerce Agency Partner.

As a member of the BigCommerce Agency Partner Program, TechBlocks will now be able to offer clients headless and composable e-commerce solutions built around BigCommerce.

TechBlocks is an award-winning digital commerce solution and engineering partner to retailers, CPG companies, media, hospitality, D2C brands, and other verticals that are using modern digital commerce concepts to monetize products, services and experience.

”With this new partnership, TechBlocks and BigCommerce will be able to bring a unique set of solutions and platforms in this challenging era of digital commerce”, says Sabih Siddiqui, TechBlocks CTO. “With our custom built accelerators in AI-based search & personalization, composable commerce, and financing solutions, mid-market and enterprise BigCommerce customers will be able to cut their development time while delivering a world-class digital experience.

TechBlocks, with their deep expertise in digital commerce and a strong foundation in technology, is ideally positioned to leverage and extend BigCommerce's capabilities. Clients will benefit from TechBlocks' unique blend of technical skill, strategic insight and UX research, ensuring their e-commerce platforms not only meet current user needs, but are positioned to meet future demands.

"At BigCommerce, our core focus is providing our customers access to all the tools and services they need to build, innovate and grow – and that includes introducing them to industry-leading agencies like TechBlocks," said Daniel Fertig, vice president of agency and technology partnerships at BigCommerce. "I’m excited to welcome such a talented and well-respected agency into the BigCommerce partner program, and look forward to working with them to bring additional value to BigCommerce customers seeking a top-notch website experience."

Tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers look to the platform’s robust agency partner ecosystem for support in creating differentiated shopping experiences to fuel their growth. Therefore, BigCommerce Agency Partners are carefully selected on the basis of offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service.

This partnership marks a new chapter in TechBlocks' journey, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional e-commerce solutions.

For more information on the TechBlocks and BigCommerce partnership, please visit https://tblocks.com.

About TechBlocks

TechBlocks is a global leader in software development and product engineering firm that has built industry leading solutions and platforms from large, iconic global brands and retailers, to national and regional players in the USA and Canada. They provide retailers & digital commerce companies with complete digital engineering solutions, including strategic planning, cloud & e-commerce engineering, and user experience design, backed by data & analytics and powered by artificial intelligence. They have been serving clients in retail and digital commerce for over 15 years with offices in Canada, the USA, Latin America and India through a global network of over 2,500 technology & software development professionals.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca’s, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., La Perla, MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227537043/en/