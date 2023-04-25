TradeCentric and BigCommerce Partnership Powers B2B Sales Growth

Thousands of companies rely on TradeCentric to drive increased revenue by responding to changing B2B buying behavior

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , a leading provider of B2B integration and automation between eCommerce systems and eProcurement solutions, continues to transform the way businesses purchase through traditional procurement channels on the BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) Open SaaS eCommerce platform.

As buyers prioritize purchasing efficiency and reevaluate procurement resources, suppliers who are equipped to offer a more agile, transparent and digitally connected shopping experience for their B2B customers will better position themselves as preferred vendors.

TradeCentric for BigCommerce drives online sales growth by enabling PunchOut Catalogs, Purchase Order Automation and Invoice Automation within the BigCommerce eCommerce platform. With TradeCentric, buyers can access their supplier's web-based catalogs and shop for specific products at contracted prices directly from their procurement system. When shopping is complete, cart data is seamlessly transferred back into the buyer's eProcurement system and automatically routed for internal approvals.

"Our primary goal is to power seamless, efficient and scalable B2B integrations that help suppliers drive higher order volume and revenue," said Troy Lynch, CEO of TradeCentric. "Together, TradeCentric and BigCommerce will continue to empower companies with innovative solutions that support eCommerce growth and stronger trading partner relationships."

More than 3,000 global buyers and suppliers representing $100B in transactions and more than 15,000 trading connections leverage TradeCentric's B2B platform to meet sophisticated customers' purchasing requirements with an automated, integrated and customized shopping experience. Additional benefits include:

Increased revenue with new and existing customers

Reduced time and errors from manual data entry

Accelerated payment by streamlining PO and invoice approvals

"Our partnership with TradeCentric further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "TradeCentric shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

Join TradeCentric and BigCommerce at an exclusive networking event following Day 1 of the B2B Online conference in Chicago on May 1 to learn more.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.com .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

