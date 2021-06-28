BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group partners with NASDAQ Nordic-listed ZignSec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") ( CSE: BIGG , OTCQX: BBKCF , WKN: A2PS9W ), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( www.blockchaingroup.io ) ("BIG"), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with ZignSec AB ( www.zignsec.com ), a RegTech ecosystem listed on the NASDAQ Nordic stock exchange.

BIG will integrate BitRank Verified® into ZignSec’s compliance marketplace. BIG’s proprietary cryptocurrency analytics are trusted by compliance professionals and investigators at financial institutions and law enforcement agencies around the world. Paired with ZignSec's aggregator capabilities, customers now can use crypto investigation tools and wallet tracking services offered by BIG, helping simplify and streamline compliance with local Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

“The global financial market is embracing cryptocurrency and requires a comprehensive solution to stay compliant in the eyes of regulators around the world. BIG and ZignSec are fully transparent, listed companies well-positioned to be the ultimate trustworthy providers of cutting-edge cryptocurrency and compliance solutions,” said Lance Morginn, President, Blockchain Intelligence Group. “Partnering with ZignSec supports our mission to bring cryptocurrency to the mainstream while creating peace-of-mind in a highly regulated industry.”

Current and future BIG customers get access to value-added compliance capabilities offered by ZignSec. Capabilities include Anti Money Laundering (AML), Politically Exposed Person (PEP), sanctions checks, and online ID verification. After integrating their joint capabilities, customers across ZignSec and BIG ecosystems will enjoy access to seamless KYB/KYC capabilities. Based in Sweden, ZignSec gives BIG an established, go-to-market partner to target European financial centers and institutions.

“Without a doubt, cryptocurrencies and digital assets are going to play a growing role in financial transactions and investment portfolios but will stay controversial for many authorities. The global market already is extremely fragmented and needs agile risk systems to ensure compliance for those who agree to comply with the rules and even more agile forensics and enforcement tools for those who don’t. The partnership with BIG will make compliance work for providers and authorities much easier,” comments Timm Schneider, CEO of ZignSec.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators, and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a risk score for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

About ZignSec AB

ZignSec is a RegTech company that develops and operates a technical platform that has different types of ID verification methods in one place. The methods are used by companies to quickly and safely identify online customers in real time. The company's customers operate in various industries where identification is important, with the greatest concentration in financial services and iGaming.

Nasdaq First North (ZIGN)

Certified Adviser: Eminova Fondkommission AB, Tel: +46 8 684 211 00

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

